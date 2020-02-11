Choose Love Awareness Month Photo Contest in Celebration of the Choose Love Formula

The Choose Love Formula Photo Contest is part of the 6th Annual Choose Love Awareness Month (CLAM) during February, 2020.

SANDY HOOK, CT, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement™, honoring first-grade victim of the Sandy Hook shooting, announced today a call for entries for its Choose Love Formula Photo Contest in celebration of the 6th Annual Choose Love Awareness Month (CLAM) during February, 2020. Entries through the CLAM website will be accepted through February 29, 2020.

Photos of your class, family or community group can be a part of this special initiative this month by sharing how you practice the Choose Love Formula. All are invited to submit a picture of you or your group with the Choose Love Formula in a fun and creative way. Ideas include designing a poster as a class, decorate journals with the four character values on them, or decorate shirts. Be creative. Select pictures will be shared on the Choose Love Movement’s social media channels, and winners will receive Choose Love kits with Choose Love Formula merchandise.

The Choose Love Awareness Month brings attention to the Choose Love programs which are based on the simple but powerful Choose Love Formula:

Courage + Gratitude + Forgiveness + Compassion-in-Action = Choosing Love.

It promotes the importance of teaching children core competencies and skills, beyond academics, that can help students thrive physically, mentally and emotionally. Choose Love programs are for students and adults as well.

“We look forward to seeing all the creative ways our students, families and communities are celebrating the Choose Love Formula. Students and adults across the country are being empowered with the Choose Love message and the idea that you can’t always choose what happens to you, but you can always choose how you respond and you can respond by Choosing Love,” stated Scarlett Lewis, Chief Movement Officer of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement.

Tools and resources are available on the Choose Love Awareness Month website. Tips on how to incorporate the Choose Love Formula into daily life will be posted on the Choose Love social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. This is a call-to-action for every person to Be Part of the Solution and help raise awareness by following the Choose Love social media accounts and sharing with their networks.

The Choose Love Awareness Month honors Jesse Lewis, a six year old victim of the Sandy Hook tragedy. His action saved the lives of nine classmates. Jesse left behind a message on a household chalkboard, “Nurture Healing Love” that became the inspiration for his mother, Scarlett, to found the Choose Love Movement.

For more information, please visit www.ChooseLoveMovement.org.

About The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement

Jesse Lewis was a victim of the Sandy Hook tragedy whose action saved the lives of nine classmates. Jesse left behind a message on a household chalkboard, “Nurture, Healing, Love” that became the inspiration for his mother, Scarlett, to found the Choose Love Movement.

The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a commitment to reach students, educators and individuals, nationally and internationally, and provide them with a simple, yet profound formula for choosing love. Choose Love programs are no cost, lifespan, next-generation social and emotional learning programs. It teaches children and adults how to choose love in any circumstance and helps them become connected, resilient, and empowered individuals. These skills, tools and attitudes have been proven through decades of scientific research to be the best way to ensure a healthy, meaningful and purpose-filled life. Choose Love programs are in all 50 states and have been downloaded in 90 countries. This movement to choose love has spread by word of mouth and is indicative of the need for this type of learning and our 'Choose Love' message. For more information, please visit www.jesselewischooselove.org. Also visit on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Its signature program, the Choose Love Enrichment Program, is a no-cost infant/toddler through 12th grade curriculum that contains the simple universal teachings of courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion in action – the foundational concepts of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL).

Choose Love At Home is a no-cost program based on the success of the Choose Love Enrichment Program teaching families how to Choose Love and help create a safer, more connected world.

Choose Love for Communities brings the Choose Love Formula and message beyond the classroom and enables local businesses and community organizations to help promote a more loving and peaceful community.

NEW! Champions Choose Love is a no-cost athletic-inspired SEL program is geared for athletic directors of schools and all types of athletic programs to bring SEL to youth and teen athletes. The program inspires sportsmanship, builds character and teaches vital life skills.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.