Oscar-Winning “Rocketman" Original Song Brought To Life In LA Models x NEER Motion Campaign

A retro-inspired, colorful video celebrating the Academy Award-winning song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” performed by Elton John and Taron Egerton.

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Director Sandro Suppnig and Choreographer Lockhart Brownlie met last fall an idea was born: to create a film that taps into the Zeitgeist by featuring Los Angeles as a creative hub and provide a platform by artists for artists. The result - a retro-inspired, colorful video celebrating the Academy Award-winning song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” performed by Elton John and Taron Egerton.

On a recent visit to L.A. Model Management the duo was inspired: “I was galvanized by the LA Models roster of talent, many of which I have been following on social media for a while already. I proposed to the agency owner Heinz Holba to create a campaign involving music, movement and a stellar cast that would exclusively feature the all-inclusive talent on their roster from the models, actors and even influencers”, says Suppnig. Holba and his business partner, agency Vice President Karine Roman, loved the idea and agreed to produce the film.

Creative agency NEER Motion along with producer Alex Lampsos came on board and from then on the remarkable support for the project gained unstoppable momentum.

To view the campaign, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kls1FgyJFwo

“We really loved the Rocketman movie and its soundtrack. It felt like the score of so many of our lives,” states Lockhart Brownlie. “We simply were obsessed by the idea of connecting one of the songs to our video.”

About Sandro Suppnig - http://www.sandrosuppnig.com/profile/

About LOCKHART BROWNLIE: Lockhart Brownlie began training all facets of dance at an early age. He moved to Sydney from Tasmania in 2007 to continue working towards a career in the entertainment industry. In 2009 Lockhart made the move to from Sydney to Los Angeles where we signed with MSA (McDonald

Selznick Associates). It wasn't long after moving to LA that Lockhart started working with Katy Perry and joined her on two WORLD TOURS, The Super Bowl Half Time Show ‘15, Presidential campaigns, two feature films and multiple award shows around the world. In 2013 Lockhart was selected to join Taylor Swift on her ‘RED’ Tour

throughout the U.S. In Between working with two of the biggest pop stars in the world he has also worked with Britney Spears, Erika Jayne and joined Jennifer Lopez on her ‘It’s My Party’ Tour. Lockhart has not limited himself to only working with major pop stars, he has also joined musical theatre shows, with his Broadway debut in the hit show ‘WICKED’. Lockhart has worked extensively over the past 10 years and has gained imperative knowledge from working with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Lockhart has been choreographing since a young age and travels around the U.S teaching at a variety of dance studios.

About L.A. MODEL MANAGEMENT: Since its inception in 1985, the team at L.A. Model Management has worked tirelessly to bring a significant international modeling presence to Los Angeles. Being the largest and most powerful and as the original leader of innovation on the West Coast, L.A. Model Management continues to evolve through inventive collaborations with fashion tastemakers in their ingenious avant-garde promotion of the all inclusive talent they represent. https://www.lamodels.com/

About NEER Motion: NEER Motion is an artist agency representing a curated roster of cinematographers and director/dp’s. Our filmmakers work on a range of projects spanning the entertainment and music industries as well as specialize in stills & motion content creation for fashion, beauty, luxury and lifestyle brands. We have unique experience, expertise and perspective working alongside photographers and directors. NEER was launched by cinematographer Brent Mata and agency director Chandra Feltus in the fall of 2018. NEER has become a leading partner for the digital campaigns in both stills and motion industries. https://www.neermotion.com/

Credits:

LA Models

Executive Producers - Heinz Holba & Karine Roman

NEER Motion

Executive Producers - Brent Mata & Chandra Feltus

Director - Sandro Suppnig

Choreographer - Lockhart Brownlie

Director of Photography - Brent Mata

Producer - Alex Lampsos

Art Director - Estelle Simounet

Editor - Daniel Freedman

Colorist - Dante Pasquinelli

Sound Design - Henning Sommer | Supreme Music

Senior Flame Artist - Luc Job | Light Bringer Inc.



