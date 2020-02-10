Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International’s Enters Second Decade of ‘Evolution of Distribution’

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould is a problem solver.

After decades as a retail professional working to match international brands with retail outlets, Gould realized he could cut costs and streamline the process for these companies.

“You had international companies spending millions to enter the U.S. market and failing,” said Gould, the CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International. “They were opening up companies in the U.S. and getting hit with double taxation. They were hiring salespeople. It was killing their profit margins.”

This was when Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” process.

“NPI becomes the U.S. headquarters for international health and wellness companies,” Gould said. “We help them at every stage of entering the U.S. market from FDA approval to matching their brands with the correct retail outlets.”

The “Evolution of Distribution” process covers all aspects of successfully entering the U.S. market:

FDA Label Compliance

Trademarking/Brand Protection

Product Line Evaluation

Product Liability Insurance

Warehousing

U.S. Customs Assistance

Marketing and Promotion

Procurement of Purchase Orders

“NPI covers the entire spectrum of the retail process,” Gould said. “We have food scientists to make sure the brands’ labels meet FDA requirements. My director of operation makes sure the products are picked up and delivered to our warehouse. We handle any issues with U.S. Customs.”

NPI saves companies from unnecessary headaches and costs.

“We provide product liability insurance and warehouse storage. Our headquarters in Boca Raton becomes their base in the U.S. whenever they want to visit,” Gould added.

Once their products have arrived, Gould said, NPI’s retail professionals contact retail buyers from all types of outlets, both offline and online.

Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI, brings a unique perspective to his interaction with retail buyers. As a former buyer for both Amazon and Walmart, Fernandez understands their needs.

“I’ve been in their shoes,” Fernandez said. “I understand what they need, what they looking for, and how to highlight our brands to them.”

Gould said NPI staff continually follows-up with the buyers, as well as promote NPI’s clients’ brands through media outreach and social media campaigns.

“Evolution of Distribution made it easy for international companies to enter the U.S. market,” Gould said. “We become their point-person in the U.S.”

For more information, call 561-544-0719 or visit nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Andrew Polin Nutritional Products International 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com



