Guardant Health to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on February 24, 2020

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 after market close on Monday, February 24, 2020. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 417-5537 for domestic callers or (409) 217-8233 for international callers, using conference ID: 8657963. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at http://investors.guardanthealth.com .

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health Oncology Platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI tests for advanced stage cancer patients and LUNAR assay for research use and for use in prospective clinical trials. In parallel, Guardant Health is actively exploring the performance of the LUNAR assay in initial studies related to screening and early detection in asymptomatic individuals.

Investor Contact:

Carrie Mendivil

investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:

Anna Czene

press@guardanthealth.com



