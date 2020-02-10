Aurora Mobile Releases Report Highlighting Key Mobile Internet Trends Throughout the Coronavirus Outbreak

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:JG), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today released a report that provides deep insights into key mobile internet trends and usage that have been taking place since the outbreak of the coronavirus began prior to the Chinese New Year holiday (“CNY Holiday”). Leveraging its cutting-edge technology, analytics and ability to quickly analyze cross-industry mobile internet data, Aurora Mobile has been carefully monitoring the usage of apps in real-time throughout the outbreak.



As the coronavirus spread during the period before and after the Chinese New Year holiday, the majority people across the country remained at home and avoided outdoor activities which resulted in a sharp increase in time spent on their mobile phones by 26%. Apps from diverse categories such as online education, social media, instant messaging, home cooking, all forms of online video and mobile games, and news reading apps all saw a large spike in usage. Likewise, online-to-offline, food delivery, and ride sharing apps all saw usage fall significantly as a result of government restrictions during the outbreak.

Key Highlights

Usage measured by daily active users (“DAU”) on DingTalk, an Alibaba developed enterprise communication and collaboration app used in offices across China, fell to lows during the holiday, but rebounded and hit new highs, increasing 100.2% from pre-CNY Holiday levels as people had to work from home after the holidays.

DAU growth during the 2020 CNY Holiday on Sina Weibo, one of China’s largest social media platforms, more than doubled that of the 2019 CNY Holiday and increased 31.3% from pre-CNY Holiday levels. Daily time spent per user also spiked significantly due to an increase in the number of clicks on coronavirus headlines, increasing 50% to 53.7 minutes.

DAU and daily time spent per user on Baidu, the leading Chinese-language Internet search provider, both steadily increased after the CNY Holiday by 10.2% as people used it mainly for searches on coronavirus updates. DAU and daily time spent per user also started to rise sharply on Tencent News and Toutiao, increasing 49.8% and 20.8%, respectively, even before the CNY Holiday. Tencent News also released a daily tracker of the disease, which is widely distributed.

Traffic on entertainment apps gained significant traction relative to last CNY Holiday and also benefitted from the longer than usual holiday. Tik Tok/Kwai/Xigua TV’s marketing campaign on the New Year’s Eve were well received. DAU for Tik Tok increased 19.4%, Kwai 26.5%, and Xigua 17.9%. Streaming apps like iQiyi’s traffic grew significantly as well, with DAU increasing 10.7%. As people remained largely at home in an effort to reduce cross-infection, entertainment apps were used as a major way to pass time.

Daily DAU and daily time spent traffic on online-to-offline, food delivery and ride sharing apps were most negatively impacted by the outbreak reflecting tighter than normal restrictions by the government on travel outside the home in efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Demand for ride sharing apps saw most notable declines.

For more information and a detailed breakdown of usage by app and category, please refer to the full report below:

For full report in English, please refer to: http://ir.jiguang.cn/static-files/58223d95-3129-46e2-ba1a-0d4b5962efb9

For full report in Chinese, please refer to: http://ir.jiguang.cn/static-files/1bbc2784-62bd-4d11-8025-db53d83da8c2

“Being able to provide real-time insights into market trends has positioned us ideally to help developers and investors carefully navigate this difficult period as the nation battles the coronavirus,” commented Mr. Fei Chen, President of Aurora Mobile. “Not only does the data provide key information that helps developers and commercial enterprises adapt and respond to changing consumer habits during the outbreak, but it also provides an alternative barometer for industry wide performance that will help strategic planning going forward.”

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China, and a pioneer in providing mobile developer services such as push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service (SMS). Aurora Mobile has accumulated data from approximately 1.39 million mobile applications that have utilized the Company’s developer services and nearly 30.8 billion installations of the Company’s software development kits (SDKs), with monthly active unique device base of nearly 1.34 billion, as of September 2019. Based on Aurora Mobile’s vast data coverage and insights garnered, the Company has expanded its offerings into big data solutions, including targeted marketing, financial risk management, market intelligence and location-based intelligence. By utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aurora Mobile strives to help improve productivity for businesses and society through harnessing the power of mobile big data to derive actionable insights and knowledge.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com



