Hire Day Orlando 2020 | 7,300 Jobs, 125 Employers,Career Education and Community Partners | Huge Hiring Event in Orlando

Jobs in Orlando Florida

The 3rd Annual Hire Day Orlando will take place at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando on March 27, 2020

Employers and jobs are great, but so many job seekers need education and resources to help them achieve their career goals so they get a career, not just a job.” — Roger Lear, President

Hire Day Orlando 2020 | 7,300 Jobs, 125 Employers, Career Education and

Community Partners – Largest Hiring Event in Central Florida

February 11, 2020 – Orlando, FL – The 3rd Annual Hire Day Orlando will take place at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando on March 27, 2020. Produced by OrlandoJobs.com, Hire Day Orlando is the largest hiring event in the Southeast with the goal of connecting job seekers to over 125 employers to help fill over 7,000 jobs. It is a fantastic day for the Central Florida community.

The uniqueness of Hire Day Orlando is it is the only hiring event to bring together numerous resources under one roof that all aim to help job seekers get a job or upgrade their current career situation. Aside from all the open positions, Hire Day Orlando features world-class career experts to educate job seekers on real job search issues. This year they will tackle the optimized resume, power interviewing (must see), and reasons and fixes why employers don't get back to you after you submit your application. All career sessions are free to attend. Our community partners all have tremendous resources that you may not even know exist. Many have free training and job placement, financial assistance, veteran resources, and so much more.

Hire Day Orlando will feature jobs in jobs in education, healthcare, defense, hospitality, engineering, construction, law enforcement, manufacturing, defense, and eight other sectors. Companies like Universal Orlando Resort™, Orlando Health, Amazon, Disney, Spectrum, Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts, Homeland Security, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt are just a few examples of over 125 employers attending.

All information about Hire Day Orlando, including employers list, logistics, updates, sponsors, and much more, can be found at www.HireDayOrlando.com.

"Hire Day Orlando give job seekers more than just jobs," states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. "Employers and jobs are great, but so many job seekers need education and resources to help them achieve their career goals so they can get not just a job that pays the bills but work towards an actual career path. Meeting live recruiters at top companies makes a huge difference in this process, and unfortunately, this is where a lot of job seekers make mistakes. Hire Day Orlando's resources can help and job seekers great hope for a better future."

Hire Day Orlando will also have free resume critiques as well as free professional headshots. Information about Hire Day Orlando, can be found at www.HireDayOrlando.com. This event is free and open to the public, and job seekers are urged to sign up today.

Hire Day Orlando is the largest hiring and career education event in the Southeast.

OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.com). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com, GOSHRM, and WKMG Local 6 ClickOrlando.com.



