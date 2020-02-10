Hoyer: The President's Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Is Replete with Dangerous Proposals That Leave Working Families to Fend for Themselves

“President Trump’s FY2021 budget is replete with dangerous proposals that leave working families to fend for themselves in a changing and uncertain economy. This budget makes the President’s priorities clear: the wealthiest Americans come first ahead of working Americans who are trying to get by and get ahead. It is another manifestation of his broken promises to the American people to improve their health care, safeguard Medicare, and eliminate the national debt. His budget cuts Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, nutrition assistance, student loan assistance, and a host of other priorities in order to offset the deficits caused by his tax cuts for the wealthy. “The President and his Republican allies in Congress promised that their tax cuts for the wealthiest would pay for themselves and not cause higher deficits because the benefits directed toward the wealthy would eventually trickle down to workers and boost economic activity. This budget makes no mention of them, a tacit acknowledgement that this President is now trying to run away from their dismal consequences. In the last month, two reports from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) showed how far projections of the tax cuts’ alleged benefits were from reality. Working Americans have not seen the promised trickle-down benefits, and economic activity has failed to achieve the President’s lofty goals. Rather than admit their policy failure, this budget doubles down on this fantasy by asserting that our economy will grow nearly 40% more over the next decade than the CBO projects. Yet even when coupled with the extreme spending cuts included in the President’s FY2021 budget, he still cannot overcome the massive deficits caused by his tax cuts to balance the budget. “Last year, House Democrats passed legislation to fund 96% of the government before the end of June, and we worked successfully with the Republican Senate and this White House to avert a shutdown and reach a bipartisan budget agreement that will govern this year’s topline spending levels. I would have hoped that, in that same spirit, the President’s budget would have reflected an honest desire to work together and deliver for the people we serve. Instead, in addition to breaking the bipartisan budget agreement, it is little more than a partisan wish-list full of Republicans’ worst ideas to make the most vulnerable in our economy pay for tax cuts for the wealthy. That’s a shame.”