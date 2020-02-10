Department of Energy Awards $187 Million to Strengthen U.S. Manufacturing Competitiveness

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced approximately $187 million in funding, including $48 million of cost share, for 55 projects in 25 states to support innovative advanced manufacturing research and development. These projects address high-impact manufacturing technology, materials, and process challenges that advance the Trump Administration’s goal to strengthen domestic manufacturing competitiveness and position the U.S. for global leadership in advanced manufacturing.

“The manufacturing sector is on the leading edge of American innovation and plays an integral role in our economy,” said U.S. Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. “By investing in advanced manufacturing projects that enhance energy productivity, we’re supporting the competitiveness of the entire U.S. manufacturing industry.”

The DOE Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office will provide funding for projects in the following three topic areas:

Innovations for the Manufacture of Advanced Materials: $124.6 million for 36 projects focused on new, low-cost manufacturing processes to catalyze domestic battery manufacturing, phase-change storage materials for heating and cooling applications, and the development of innovative materials for harsh service conditions.

Lower Thermal Budget Processes for Industrial Efficiency & Productivity: $28.7 million for 8 projects to conduct novel research on industrial process heating and drying technologies to increase energy efficiency and product quality. These projects are related to process heating which accounts for 70% of all manufacturing process energy use.

Connected, Flexible and Efficient Manufacturing Facilities and Energy Systems: $33.5 million for 11 projects that support more efficient industrial power conversion equipment, new opportunities for converting process energy to electrical energy while better integrating with the electrical grid, and projects that build upon recent advances in new, wide-bandgap semiconductors supported by DOE. A number of projects will also support advancements in combined heat and power, energy-efficient technologies for simultaneous onsite production of electricity and heat, as well as address technical challenges in district energy systems.

As part of the first topic, the selections include $65.9 million toward lowering the cost of battery energy storage through manufacturing innovation, as part of DOE’s Energy Storage Grand Challenge, recently announced by U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. The Grand Challenge will accelerate the development, commercialization, and utilization of next-generation energy storage technologies and sustain American global leadership in energy storage. The battery manufacturing selections were co-funded by EERE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office and with support from the Vehicle Technologies Office.

