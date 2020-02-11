Back Pain? ConsumerMedical Notes the 5 Questions to Ask to Get Relief

Company specializes in helping consumers get the most from their healthcare benefit

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Back Pain? ConsumerMedical Notes the 5 Questions to Ask to Get ReliefCompany specializes in helping consumers get the most from their healthcare benefit Nearly 65 million Americans have experienced back pain in the past year. For about 16 million adults, that pain is chronic. Ongoing pain can be debilitating, impacting work productivity and daily life. ConsumerMedical, a leading clinical advocacy, decision support and expert second opinion company, helps employees and health plan members find better ways to manage their pain.“At some point in their lifetime, back pain can become an issue for almost anyone,” said Randy Hawkins, Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President, Health Analytics for ConsumerMedical. “Treatment for back pain may involve major surgery, extensive rehabilitation, and long periods of recovery. In addition, less invasive options are often available, but may not always be presented as options to all patients. This often leads to information gaps and patient confusion. Our role is to inform, guide, and advocate for each patient’s best care, and to help them understand all of their therapeutic options. Sometimes, surgery is the best, first option; often, it is not.”Given the impact of chronic pain, and the complexity of today’s healthcare system, payers, including top large employers and leading health plans, turn to ConsumerMedical to support their employees and members as they attempt to understand their healthcare benefits, and navigate the healthcare system.Helping employees and members get the support needed are ConsumerMedical’s team of experienced nurse allies who provide concierge-level care. Nurse allies assist with everything from coordinating with top specialists for second opinions to providing clinical support and information to help people make the best health decisions for them.ConsumerMedical clinicians have identified the top five questions to help ensure that consumers with back pain have the information and support needed to make the best decisions for their individual needs. These include:1. What caused my pain ? Was it injury? Chronic repetition? Is it age-related?**One of the most common causes of back pain is injury to a muscle (strain) or ligament (sprain). Multiple factors can contribute to pain. A clinician can help identify the cause.2. Have I been feeling depressed more than usual?**Clinicians are beginning to recognize the correlation between depression and pain, specifically back pain. Tell your provider if you have been experiencing unusual depression.3. When should I see a doctor?**If your pain is severe, lasts for more than a few weeks, or keeps you from participating in routine activities, it is time to see a professional.4. How can I tell if my doctor is a true expert in treating back pain?**Finding out if a doctor is qualified to treat back pain can be difficult. One of the more important services employers and health plans now offer is assistance with finding the most experienced, top providers in a consumer’s network and area.5. Should I get a second opinion?**Because of the many causes of back pain and options for treatment, patients may want to get a second opinion, especially if the first recommendation for care is surgery. Another service provided by ConsumerMedical is access to leading clinical specialists in back care who can review medical recommendations and provide an independent expert opinion.In some cases, back pain goes away on its own within six weeks. Frequently back pain – even chronic and persistent pain - responds to non-surgical treatments. To answer questions about chronic back pain and ensure they get the most from their healthcare benefit, consumers should check with their health plan provider to see if it offers clinical advocacy programs. For more information about ConsumerMedical visit www.consumermedical.com About ConsumerMedicalConsumerMedical is a leading clinical advocacy, decision support and expert second opinion company serving over four million individuals through some of the nation’s largest employers, health plans and private exchanges. The company has been serving patients and payers for more than 24 years. As a Medical Ally, ConsumerMedical guides participants throughout their healthcare journey with compassionate, high-touch support and deep clinical expertise. ConsumerMedical offers a fully integrated suite of solutions including Medical Decision Support, Surgery Decision Support, Expert Medical Opinion, Claims Advocacy and more, helping individuals and families navigate the healthcare system while improving outcomes and reducing costs. ConsumerMedical’s results have been validated continuously by independent actuaries. www.consumermedical.com



