Luli Fama Swim and Resort wear introduces the Spring/Summer 2020 Collection

MIAMI, FL , USA, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami, FL (February 2020)- The Internationally known swim and resort wear brand Luli Fama is proud to introduce their exciting, sexy and sophisticated 2020 Spring/Summer Collection. Feminine floral prints. vibrant hues, retro-inspired pieces, and lace trim swimwear are at the forefront of this ultra-trendy collection.Exquisite and shape-enhancing fabrics are prominent in the Spring/Summer Collection, making the assortment of fashionable suits a wardrobe must-have. Offering the brand’s signature ruched back bottom, high waisted and Brazilian tie-side briefs, reversible pieces, bandeaus, plunging necklines, halter tops, triangle tops, and one-piece bodysuits, the latest suits embody the cosmopolitan culture and Latin influence the brand’s is known for.The pieces in the collection can be mixed and matched with a variety of designs that are tailored made by offering customers various two-piece tops and bottoms that can be purchased separately, which allows customers to curate their perfect look and show off their best features.Fun and chic ready to wear garments are incorporated in this collection and were designed to complement the swimwear. The Spring/Summer resort-wear selection includes rompers, jumpsuits and mini/maxi dresses that can be worn day to night and are ideal for any occasion. These flirty and comfortable pieces feature elevated fabrics and details that speak volumes.About Luli Fama:Luli Fama, a women’s luxury swim and resort wear brand, is globally recognized for its universally flattering fit, immaculate designs and eclectic mix of vibrant hues. The assortment of exclusive pieces. are made from exquisite shape-enhancing fabrics that accentuate a woman’s figure and topped with details that speak volumes. Each piece is designed carefully to complement one another and can be worn day or night and styled for any occasion. The cosmopolitan culture and Latin influence are apparent in the custom contemporary silhouettes and intense motifs, making sure that each piece tells a story. As Luli Fama continues to expand into new markets, the brand continues to maintain its rank as the “celebrity-favored swimwear brand”.To learn more and shop the brand, visit https://www.lulifama.com and @Lulifamaswimwear



