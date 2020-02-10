President Trump Releases FY 2021 Budget Request

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, President Donald J. Trump unveiled his FY 2021 Budget Request, including $35.4 billion to fund the Department of Energy (DOE). DOE’s FY 2021 Budget Request funds vital priorities such as promoting America’s continued rise as an energy independent nation, enhancing national security through modernizing the nation’s nuclear deterrent, and advancing transformative scientific innovation and environmental cleanup.

“President Trump’s budget calls for strategic and impactful investments to advance the Department’s expansive mission, while being respectful to the American taxpayer,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “This year’s budget underscores the importance of nuclear security by increasing funding to modernize and maintain our nuclear stockpile. It focuses on intradepartmental collaboration to advance crosscutting priorities such as energy storage, security, reliability and resilience. It also continues investment in early-stage research and development at our National Labs to guarantee that the United States is at the forefront of innovative technology and innovation by investing $1.5 billion in the Administration’s Industries of the Future initiative.”

Budget Highlights:

Secures America’s energy independence and funds innovations for affordable, reliable, and efficient energy sources.

Progresses cutting-edge scientific research and development necessary for Industries of the Future, and supports state-of-the art scientific tools and facilities keeping U.S. researchers at the forefront of scientific innovation.

Strengthens cybersecurity, continues progress at major nuclear cleanup sites, and modernizes the aging U.S. nuclear deterrent and nuclear security infrastructure, bolsters non-proliferation efforts, and supports the Nuclear Navy.

Supports Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the DOE enterprise to improve the robustness, reliability, and transparency of Big Data and AI technologies, as well as quantification and development of software tools for DOE mission applications.

For more information on the FY 2021 Budget Request please visit HERE.

###