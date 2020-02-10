Medtronic and the Medtronic Foundation Commit More Than $1M to Coronavirus Efforts

/EIN News/ --

Giving Includes Medtronic Foundation Cash Donations to Partners and Product Donations from the Company Including Respirator Masks, Nitrile Gloves, Ventilators and Pulse Oximeters

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced it and the Medtronic Foundation are committing approximately $1.2M to coronavirus relief efforts across the globe. These contributions encompass Medtronic Foundation cash contributions and product donations from the company.

Medtronic Foundation is partnering in a local and global response with cash contributions to:

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), which is deploying medical teams to areas hardest hit by the virus outbreak

CDC Foundation (Centers for Disease Control) to meet fast-emerging needs identified by the CDC to help respond to the public health threat posed by the virus

Project HOPE, which is mobilizing and delivering shipments of personal protective equipment (respirator masks, protective suits and nitrile gloves) to hospitals in China

The product donations include:

Medtronic products to treat patients with severe respiratory illness, including ventilators, respiratory filters, and pulse oximeters and sensors

Medtronic products to support patients undergoing cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, including sensors and centrifugal blood pump systems

Product donations will be sent to Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital, a new designated hospital to treat Coronavirus patients.

“As a global healthcare leader, Medtronic is committed to helping support impacted communities across the globe,” said Omar Ishrak, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. “Our longstanding Mission calls on us to maintain good citizenship as a company as we aim to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life for people around the world. This guides our work every day and we are determined to do everything we can to care for our employees, their families, and their local communities as we address this global health crisis collectively.”

In addition to these relief efforts, Medtronic is committed to protecting the health and safety of its more than 90,000 employees around the world. The company provides support to employees experiencing hardship during emergencies, while also ensuring regular communication and updates to teams and remains in contact with local health authorities for the most current information.

About Medtronic Foundation

Medtronic plc is the sole funder of Medtronic Foundation, whose focus is on improving health for underserved populations worldwide, as well as supporting communities Medtronic employees live and give. For more information please visit medtronicfoundation.org.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-





Erika Winkels

Public Relations

+1-763-526-8478

Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.