LE&RN to hold Lobby Day at Albany State Capitol 2/25 to champion LE/LD programs

LE&RN representatives meet with lawmakers in Albany, NY NYS Capitol Building, Albany LE&RN President & CEO William Repicci (left) with Deb Carey and her husband Jim Carey

Lymphedema and lymphatic disease advocates and lawmakers will honor Deborah Carey

We need New York State residents at Lobby Day on 2/25 in Albany, NY. Join us in fighting for the more than 10 million people in the U.S. who have lymphedema (LE) and lymphatic diseases (LD).” — William Repicci, LE&RN President & CEO

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lymphatic Education & Research Network ( LE&RN ) representatives, Supporting Members, and other allies will meet at 9am on February 25, 2020, at the New York State Capitol in Albany for a full day of legislative sessions and meetings with lawmakers. The international non-profit based in New York seeks to raise awareness within the NYS state government regarding issues facing people and families dealing with lymphedema (LE) and other lymphatic diseases (LD).More specifically, several critical initiatives are at stake:• enforcing the LE education bill that mandates all hospital institutions provide LE information to at-risk patients• passing a comprehensive LE treatment insurance bill• funding research fellowships at top New York State institutions seeking cures and new treatments for LE and LD• funding LE&RN's annual education and Patient Registry funding bill, which will allow LE&RN to continue programming in 2020“We need New York State residents who have LE and LD, who have family members dealing with these diseases, or who just care about this community which has struggled in silence for so long, to register and show up at our New York State Lobby Day,” said LE&RN President & CEO William Repicci. “Registering is free and easy, and you don’t need any lobbying experience. Our lobbying firm will be on hand to walk us through the process. It is your voice and your stories that representatives need to hear. Join us in fighting for the more than 10 million people in the U.S. who have LE and LD. We make change by talking to one person, one lawmaker, at a time.”In addition to these advocacy efforts, the New York State legislature will pass and read a resolution, written by LE&RN, honoring LE/LD advocate Deborah Carey, a New York State resident who is a cancer survivor living with LE. She and her husband Jim have provided clear and strong voices for the LE/LD community and have spearheaded key fundraising efforts to advance LE&RN’s mission.Register at https://learn.regfox.com/2020-albany-ny-lobby-day About LE&RNFounded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.



