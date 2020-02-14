PDL Asserts Exemplary Surveillance Standards Private investigation company critical of others’ methods.

Covert surveillance

Established private investigation company PDL asserts its exemplary covert surveillance standards - with criticism of other companies’ duplicitous methods.

We feel our potential clients deserve to know this is how their case, and data is being treated. Our high standards, and differentiating approach, don’t represent purely cold business for us at PDL.” — Peter Torley

LONDON, UK, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PDL proudly place only the highest-quality, expert, in-house operatives in specialist positions to achieve certainty and success for their clients requiring covert surveillance and counter-surveillance services However, PDL have expressed their disappointment at not observing the same standards reflected within the majority of their industry. Many private investigation companies have no in-house operatives, and as such their means of qualifying clients’ requirements is at best haphazard, and at worst a data breach.Peter Torley, PDL’s owner and lead detective explained “We’re proud to employ expert operatives from a range of specialist backgrounds, to set the benchmark in surveillance services . Unfortunately, this is not an industry-wide standard. Many investigation companies have no set ‘staff’ and respond to client requests by simply posting the job details online, and subcontracting the investigation to the first-responding, often un-vetted operative.”He continued, “We feel our potential clients deserve to know this is how their case, and data is being treated. Our high standards, and differentiating approach, don’t represent purely cold business for us at PDL - we also care deeply about the industry, standards, and about successful, discreet outcomes for our valued clients.”EndsAbout PDL: ​PDL is a well-established private investigation company offering a comprehensive range of services to clients across the UK and worldwide.



