Are These Marijuana Stocks Worth Your Time

February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last few weeks, we have seen momentum build amongst marijuana stocks that we have not seen in several months. With last year's massive downtrends painting a bad picture of the cannabis industry overall, it seems as though we are once again moving toward the bullish sentiment. This bullish sentiment is something that has been tough to come by, but it seems as though there are a few key factors that have led to where the industry is in the current day.

[Read More]

Right now, we are seeing an influx of capital coming into the market as characterized by the psychological shift brought on by the new year. As minuscule as this may seem, a large portion of investing is done off of psychology. This means that investors may be ready once again to begin finding certain pot stocks to watch. Bear in mind that the industry has seen quite a heavy amount of volatility over the course of the past year or so.

With trading going how it recently has been, it seems as though this volatility may be shifting toward the investor’s favor. This is not to say that we are out of the woods, but it does seem like the market is reaching a tipping point in favor of stability moving forward. With that said, these two leading pot stocks remain interesting moving into the future. It does, however, remain to be seen as to what type of price action they will embark on in the next few months.

A Big Name for Pot Stocks

Aurora Cannabis (ACB Stock Report) is one of the largest pot stocks in the industry. The company has not shown too much promise in the past few months as its earnings have mostly been less than expected. The company has also itself stated that investors should not expect it to show any major profits during the next earnings report. For this reason, it is definitely a risky pot stock to watch moving forward.

The company has also been working on the growth of its international cannabis sales, but it had major troubles in the German market in terms of the proper licensing. For this reason, many believe that Aurora Cannabis is mostly on the decline for the near future. This, however, remains to be seen at the current point in time.

The Other Big Name in Pot Stocks

Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC Stock Report) is another troubled big name in pot stocks. The company has had some major issues with its management in the past year or so with a new CEO taking over only recently. The company is also not looking great for its newest bout of financials which are also unscheduled at the current point in time. With that being said, it is moving toward the production of new cannabis-infused beverages.

After a massive influx of capital, the company quickly used this for large acquisitions rather than the actual purpose of the investment. Many investors have since been disappointed with the company and have stated that it has only gone on a spending spree, and those investors would be right. But, given its stature in the industry, it does remain a key pot stock to watch.

The post Are These Marijuana Stocks Worth Your Time appeared first on Marijuana Stocks | Cannabis Investments and News. Roots of a Budding Industry.(TM).

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.