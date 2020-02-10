American Oncology Network Partners with Cedar to Improve the Patient Financial Experience

Personalized billing and payment platform will enable an improved financial experience for oncology patients across the growing AON community-based provider network

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) and Cedar, a patient engagement and payment technology platform, today announced that they are partnering to modernize the on-line payment experience for patients.

“This partnership with Cedar enables us to keep pace with the rapid technology advances in the healthcare industry and improve the patient experience,” said AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. AON is dedicated to providing world-class cancer care to patients in convenient locations close to their homes.

Cedar’s patient payment and engagement platform offers a seamless, intuitive user experience and enables customized outreach, messaging and bill resolution to patients based on a variety of unique factors and preferences. Aligned to the AON commitment to excellence, Cedar’s platform receives patient satisfaction scores averaging 95%.

“Cedar provides a personalized platform that is easy and convenient for our patients and their families,” said AON Chief Revenue Cycle Officer Sarah Cevallos. “It will streamline the often-cumbersome payment process.”

“At Cedar, we are working to help providers rise to meet healthcare consumers’ heightened expectations and offer an exceptional financial experience,” said Cedar Co-founder and CEO Florian Otto. “The American Oncology Network is on the forefront of this trend and is driving change on behalf of their physicians and patients in ways that are beneficial to all.”

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 72 physicians and 33 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 11 states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Cedar

Cedar is a patient payment and engagement platform for hospitals, health systems and medical groups that elevates the total patient experience beyond clinical care. The platform leverages advanced data science and smart segmentation to deliver modern intelligence and simplify the healthcare experience for patients. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com

