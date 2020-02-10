Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Expands Intellectual Property Team and Opens New York City Office

Learn more at www.dbllawyers.com.

International law firm expands Intellectual Property team and opens New York City location.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph (“Joe”) Diamante and Charles (“Chuck”) Cantine have joined Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig as partners in the firm’s Intellectual Property practice in New York. They previously practiced at Troutman Sanders.

Diamante has practiced intellectual property law in both the public and private sectors for over 30 years. Joe holds vast experience in intellectual property litigation with involvement in over 30 big trial cases. Aside from litigating, Joe has also helped top companies protect and develop their intellectual property, including Citigroup, Merck & Co., and Friendly’s Ice Cream Corp.

Like Diamante, Cantine holds extensive experience with intellectual property litigation. Additionally, he has experience as a first-chair trial attorney, having successfully taken numerous IP-related cases through jury trial, and has served as trial counsel before federal and appellate courts throughout the United States.

“I am both excited and honored to have such a storied duo join our IP litigation team,” said Thomas Dunlap, partner and part of the Intellectual Property leadership team at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig.

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s Intellectual Property practice is comprised of professors, engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs. They bring that knowledge to all aspects of their representation – from pre-filing due diligence such as patent and trademark clearance searches and opinions to responding to office actions and settling and litigating infringement disputes. While the team aims to settle disputes through negotiation, they are highly skilled in infringement litigation and offer world-class representation in court.

“We're very excited about joining DBL,” stated Diamante on behalf of the duo. He added that “the litigation practice has changed dramatically over the past several years. To be successful, in both serving clients and in obtaining favorable results, a firm must have the right talent as well as the willingness and flexibility to work cooperatively with clients in finding a fair billing arrangement. Although Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has the talent of ‘Big Law’ practitioners, it far exceeds ‘Big Law’ practice in its ability to work collaboratively and cooperatively with clients.”

Diamante also noted that “the firm is ideal for serving all of [their] clients’ needs” with offices in Delaware and west Texas, two key forums for patent infringement.

With the addition of Diamante & Cantine, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has opened a new office in downtown New York City, New York. The office is located at 349 5th avenue, New York, NY 10016.

Diamante received his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University. Cantine received his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree (Chemical Engineering) from Catholic University of America.

To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, their areas of expertise, and their philanthropic efforts, please visit them online at www.dbllawyers.com.

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – Dunlap Bennet & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with a local presence and global knowledge that boasts over 75 attorneys who are licensed to practice in over 40 states and multiple countries outside of the United States. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing and caring for their clients, not only offering a full array of business and estate legal services but – more importantly – by establishing and investing in long-term relationships with the individuals and businesses which they represent. Learn more at www.dbllawyers.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.