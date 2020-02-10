Japan : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Japan
International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept
February 10, 2020
The rapid aging and shrinking of Japan’s population has become central to macroeconomic policies and outcomes. Abenomics—now entering its seventh year—has eased financial conditions, reduced the fiscal deficit, and raised employment and female labor force participation. Nonetheless, reflation efforts have fallen short and under current policies the public debt-to-GDP ratio will continue to rise. Achieving sustained high growth and durable reflation will require a package of strengthened policies and accelerated reforms that exploit synergies.
Country Report No. 20/39
9781513529394/1934-7685
1JPNEA2020001
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Paper
120
