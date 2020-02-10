International Motivational Speaker Simerjeet Singh announces 1 million subscribers milestone on YouTube

With the team of professionals who make the video magic possible at Cutting Edge Learning Systems Dedicated to creating world-class inspirational content for our 1 million subscribers The Founders of Cutting Edge Learning Systems

#TeamSJS has been building a steady organic audience and this milestone is the result of a consistent effort to make original content available globally.

2020 is going to be an exciting year for us at Cutting Edge Learning Systems as far as YouTube is concerned. New releases, on a variety of topics, are scheduled for every Thursday at 6:30 PM IST.” — Simerjeet Singh

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Delhi, India - 10 February, 2020 - Globally acclaimed motivational speaker Simerjeet Singh today announced the attainment of a huge milestone. Simerjeet Singh’s YouTube channel crossed the 1 million subscribers mark this week.Simerjeet Singh has been building a steady organic audience on his social media channels and this milestone is the result of a consistent effort by TeamSJS to make his original content available to a global audience. From demo speaker showreels to exclusive release of live workshop content, Simerjeet Singh’s journey on YouTube has been phenomenal.The landmark event is a culmination of exclusive video series formats including #AskSJS, #CoachOnCampus, Leadership Excellence Series, #QuotesThatInspire, #InnovationMindset Series released over the last several years to address questions that persistently haunt his subscribers across the globe. With enthusiasm and gusto, subscribers have expressed immense gratitude to TeamSJS for addressing these questions. #QuotesThatInspire has been another popular format with users of all ages, and so are inspirational stories and poetry recitations in Hindi and English. Simerjeet Singh’s poetry recitations have often found their way to Viral Ville via WhatsApp.Expressing humility and gratitude over the landmark milestone, Simerjeet shared, “I am eternally thankful to my followers and supporters for ardently supporting me on social media and more importantly, sharing the impact of my videos on their lives. I continue to be committed to touching hearts and helping souls find their way through my inspirational videos. 2020 is going to be an exciting year for us at Cutting Edge Learning Systems as far as YouTube is concerned. We have an amazing lineup of inspirational releases through the coming year. We plan to roll out new releases every Thursday at 6.30 PM IST.”Also thanking Team SJS, Simerjeet shared that this wouldn’t have been possible without the consistent, continual and persistent efforts of his team, consisting of enterprising professionals and experts who have not only been true to their talent but also believed in his vision to uplift the world.About Simerjeet Singh and Cutting Edge Learning Systems:Simerjeet Singh is an international motivational speaker and mindset coach based out of India. In 2007, Simerjeet Singh co-founded Cutting Edge Learning Systems along with his partner Tarveen. Offering cutting edge and customized keynotes and workshop, Simerjeet has traveled extensively across the globe for engagements as a motivational speaker, keynote speaker , youth coach, parental coach and an impactful influencer. His clients span across India, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, the USA and the UK. He creates keynote speeches, hands-on workshops and a variety of custom programs on topics such as Leadership, Innovation, Change Management, VUCA World, Sales Motivation, Entrepreneurship, Teacher Motivation & Youth Motivation.



