Nissan LEAF Dream Drive rocks your baby to sleep

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan comes to the rescue of frazzled parents across Europe with a guilt-free solution for those who heavily rely on the magical effects of dream driving to gently lull their children to sleep.

Introducing, the Nissan LEAF Dream Drive – the world's first zero-emission lullaby, dreamt up by Nissan engineers in collaboration with Sound Designer and Sleep Coach, Tom Middleton. This sleep album for babies mimics the peaceful sound frequencies of a humming combustion engine – trusted to put children to sleep, at no CO 2 emission cost.

New research finds parents across Europe are frustratingly sleep-deprived. The majority of parents (65%), with a child aged two and under, is surviving on less than five hours of sleep a night, with 60%5 admitting they resort to dream driving6 their children to sleep and over half (57%) doing it at least once a week.

When looking at why parents put their faith in this method, Nissan discovered that 70%7 of parents put their trust in the power of the vehicle's movement, when in fact it is the soothing sound frequencies of an internal combustion engine (ICE) that is the biggest contributor to a child falling asleep in the car.

According to expert, Paul Speed-Andrews, Noise and Vibration Development Manager at Nissan, "An EV like the Nissan LEAF is a better choice for dream driving; although we are aware that the quiet soundscape might not be as effective as ICE cars. Combustion engines transmit a sound frequency, a combination of white, pink and brown noise varied in tone – creating an orchestral soundscape that is especially soothing and comforting to children."

Frequent dream driving in a combustion engine leads to an increase in carbon footprint; with parents emitting up to 70,000g of CO 2 emissions8 every year. However, 70% of European parents agree an EV would reduce their guilt around dream driving and want to become better environmental role models for their children.

To offer a solution, Nissan has collaborated with renowned Sound Designer and Sleep Coach, Tom Middleton, to create Nissan LEAF Dream Drive – the first zero-emission lullaby, the kryptonite album for angry babies, contains five, three-minute tracks that work in harmony with the advanced in-car technology available within the all-electric LEAF.

"Nissan's zero-emission lullaby combines early auditory development research with creative strategy and is inspired by the audible and inaudible sounds of the Nissan LEAF," says Sound Designer, Tom Middleton. "Together with Nissan, we are finding innovative, health and safety-conscious ways to apply functional sound within EVs that goes beyond the vehicle itself, effectively inspiring a new generation of purpose-driven, human-first car design and functionality."

Tom Middleton added: "It is the world's first collaboration with a car as featured artist. In addition to the combustion engine frequencies that only children can hear – which help lull them to sleep – every sound you can hear comes from building an orchestra of sounds and rhythms from interior and exterior recordings of the LEAF."

Dream driving in a Nissan LEAF could also help make the experience more relaxing for parents. Zero exhaust emissions and the car's e-Pedal functionality aid in a smoother ride, allowing seamless driving and braking with a single pedal.

In addition, ProPILOT Assist significantly reduces driver stress and makes dream driving at night more comfortable and safer. It helps parents maintain a steady speed, keep a safe distance away from other cars and ensure they stay in lane.

"The Nissan Dream Drive depicts the future of using sound and other sensory elements to improve people's lives, bringing together multisensory science, immersive technologies and sound design to explore new wellness-led opportunities within mobility," said Ari Peralta, interdisciplinary researcher who helped provide research insight on the project. "Our first – the Nissan LEAF Dream Drive, crafted in collaboration with Nissan – is set to help sleep-deprived parents across Europe."

Parents can connect their smartphone to their Nissan LEAF through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, to enjoy the lullaby available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube and Deezer.

Listen to the zero-emission lullaby on the following streaming platforms: https://lifetracks.lnk.to/NissanLEAFDreamDrive

Distance travelled in 1 minute, based on the above: 800 metres

Grams of CO 2 emitted in 1 minute, based on the above: 89.2g

Amount of CO 2 emitted on average, with 780 minutes of dream driving per year: 69,576g (69.576kg) Based on 15 minutes of dream driving per week, as per the consumer research findings

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb78fde0-447b-4c52-bf47-aee8957520d2

