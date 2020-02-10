ILLUMINATED, MUSICAL SEESAW PLAYGROUND COMES TO DOWNTOWN WEST PALM BEACH

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visitors to Downtown West Palm Beach will soon have the opportunity to create their own one-of-a-kind sound and light show at a new, temporary interactive art installation called Impulse. Consisting of 12 seesaws that project light and sound as they are in motion, the public will be able to contribute to Downtown’s artistic expression on the open lot at 512 Clematis Street, directly across the street from Subculture Coffee. The installation will remain in place from February 15 to March 29, 2020. This will be the first Florida appearance of the playful installation from Lateral Office and CS Design since it debuted at the Place des Festivals in the Quartier des Spectacles in Montreal a few years ago. The project is funded by the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and presented by the West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District.

With use, the seesaws produce light and sound to create an ever-changing composition. By increasing light intensity and emitting a random sound sequence, Impulse is designed to produce experiences that reflect both intensity and calm. When not in use, the seesaws will remain illuminated throughout the nighttime, creating a festive atmosphere even when not in use. The popular attraction is currently on a global tour produced by the Canadian agency Creos. Previous locations include Brussels, London, Chicago and Gold Coast, Australia.

“Vibrant new experiences like this always draw a crowd and energize the entire area,” said the DDA’s Executive Director, Raphael Clemente. “Since this installation will be so close to the Virgin Trains USA station, we expect even more visitors to check it out and patronize nearby businesses. We know from previous installations like The Musical Swings and The Pool that West Palm Beach residents and visitors love interactive art.”

Impulse will be open daily on a first-come, first-serve basis between the hours of 10am and 11pm. The DDA will be providing seating around the installation for those waiting to take a turn. For more information, please visit DowntownWPB.com/Impulse.

About the Downtown Development Authority

The West Palm Beach DDA is an independent taxing district created in 1967 by a special act of the Florida Legislature. Its mission is to promote and enhance a safe, vibrant Downtown for our residents, businesses and visitors through the strategic development of economic, social and cultural opportunities.

For more information about the DDA or Downtown West Palm Beach, please visit downtownwpb.com or call the DDA at (561) 833-8873.

About the West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District

The West Palm Beach A&E District is a centralized collection of inspiring arts and entertainment venues; art and history museums; galleries; libraries; performing arts companies; and art education institutions. Situated in the heart of South Florida’s most progressive city, the District includes more than 20 distinct and distinguished cultural destinations that form a defining industry cluster. The A&E District enhances the appeal of West Palm Beach as a visitor destination, drawing attention to its status as a vibrant city illuminated by its beauty and range of creative expression.

For more information about the West Palm Beach Arts and Entertainment District, please visit downtownwpbarts.com or call the DDA at (561) 833-8873.

Tiffany Faublas West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority 5618338873 tfaublas@downtownwpb.com



