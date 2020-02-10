Carrot Health Named Top Innovator in Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, MN, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Carrot Health, a leading provider of healthcare solutions powered by social determinants of health (SDoH), announced today that it has been named Top Innovator in the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge – Health North America. Carrot Health was one of 11 companies to compete in the final, which took place in Houston and featured the winners from the regional HealthTech Innovation challenges held at Accenture’s Innovation Hubs in Boston and San Francisco. The Accenture HealthTech Challenge supports innovative technologies and drives creative solutions to improve the way people access and manage healthcare.



“We are honored to be selected as Top Innovator in this important program,” said Kurt Waltenbaugh, CEO of Carrot Health. “Accenture’s recognition further validates Carrot Health’s mission of enabling a future with no barriers to better health. The many important insights about healthcare consumers, including key SDoH data, that we deliver to our customers help them drive more personalized experiences, better care delivery, and improved outcomes. Carrot Health is excited to be on the forefront of this industry, and to collaborate with innovative companies like Accenture.”



Carrot Health was selected for its Carrot MarketView™ software and analytics platform, which generates insights for growth, quality and health using social, economic, behavioral and environmental data. MarketView helps healthcare organizations harness consumer and clinical data to deliver a 360-degree view of members and patients. With dozens of active deployments at healthcare payer and provider organizations nationwide, Carrot Health’s predictive models and insights have proven effective at:

Driving growth and marketing best practices by identifying consumer needs

Improving health outcomes by influencing key performance metrics, such as emergency department utilization, admission/readmission, cost of care and mortality

Enhancing quality outcomes by closing care gaps and improving customer satisfaction

“MarketView enables the patient journey, bringing a consumer focus to improving engagement and customer satisfaction. Our team is passionate about transforming data into intelligence, and driving actionable results for our customers,” said Waltenbaugh.

“Congratulations to Carrot Health as they take home the designation of Top Innovator at this year’s HealthTech Innovation Challenge. Carrot Health’s solution provides a differentiated and innovative approach for improving the way people access, finance and manage healthcare,” said Brian Kalis, managing director of digital health and innovation for Accenture’s health business.

Since its inception, the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge has brought healthcare organizations and startups together to tackle the world’s biggest health issues. Over the life of the program, Accenture has received more than 2,200 applications, invited more than 90 startups to compete, benefitted from the time and guidance of nearly 1,000 executive judges, and awarded 10 trophies to the most innovative healthcare startups. The HealthTech Innovation Challenge - North America brought together innovative startups across North America to compete in a challenge focused on solutions in the areas of operational efficiency, increased access and consumer experience.

About Carrot Health

Carrot Health believes in enabling a future with no barriers to better health, for everyone. We believe that shining the bright light of data onto our disparities will help us, all working together, improve health. We provide consumer insights for each and every individual person in the United States to engage patients and members, close gaps in care, and optimize performance for healthcare payers and provider systems. The Carrot MarketView™ software platform incorporates social, behavioral, environmental, and economic barriers to health data to deliver a 360-degree view of the consumer, providing actionable insights to inform Growth, Health, and Quality.

