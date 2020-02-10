Seed Digital Commodities Market Announces Successful Launch of Euro Trading Pairs and Extended Trading Hours

Addition of new fiat pairs more than doubles Seed Digital Commodities Market's current product offering

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seed Digital Commodities Market today announced the successful launch of Euro pairs, significantly expanding the tradable pairs international institutional traders have access to when trading digital assets.



Market participants now have the ability to trade seven Euro-denominated instruments, and as well as a USD-denominated Euro order book. Specifically, the new instruments are BTC/EUR, LTC/EUR, BCH/EUR, ETH/EUR, PAX/EUR, TUSD/EUR, USDC/EUR and EUR/USD. With the introduction of Euro pairs, Seed Digital Commodities Market has more than doubled the number of instruments that can be traded on the exchange, and it has also become the first digital asset exchange globally to list the Paxos, TrueUSD and USD Coin stablecoins against Euro.

“The launch of Euro-based pairs on Seed Digital Commodities Market provides even more opportunity for institutions around the world to securely trade digital assets denominated in currencies best suited to them on a licensed exchange with deep liquidity, best-in-class technology and operational excellence,” said Brian Liston, President of Seed Digital Commodities Market. “We’re excited to have also successfully expanded market hours to seven days a week, enabling those international investors to trade digital assets across all time zones.”

The newly launched Euro-denominated BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC pairs, as well as the existing USD pairs, all have a 0.01 minimum order quantity. The tick size for BTC/EUR and BTC/USD is €0.10 and $0.10 respectively, whilst ETH, BCH and LTC tick at €0.01 and $0.01.

About Seed Digital Commodities Market

Seed Digital Commodities Market (SCXM) is an institutional-grade spot market for digital assets. Seed Digital Commodities Market has been awarded a BitLicense by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Seed Digital Commodities Market is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seed CX , which offers a market for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital assets. Seed CX is backed by Bain Capital Ventures , and was recently voted “Best Institutional Digital Asset Provider” by the Profit & Loss 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards and won the award for “Best Cryptocurrency Exchange” in the 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Awards.

