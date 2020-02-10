mCig, Inc. (MCIG) Consumer Division (Bareroots) Signs Agreements to Distribute CBD Products



mCig, Inc. (MCIG), an innovative biotech company focused on development and commercialization of over the counter, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics targeting the endocannabinoid system, medical devices, and research & development, today announced that the companies (to date) have signed distribution agreements with different partners in the healthcare space and consumer products arenas valued at $10 Million (US).

Dale Hipes the CEO of BAREROOTS RX: "These agreements are important, but our need to work with practitioners and compounding pharmacies to educate the consumer-patients of our products is equally important. Our commitment to the users and professionals is what will set us on a path to communication and education through the healthcare platform we recently announced."

"We are very excited that our partnerships are projected to produce $10 million of annual revenue. Some of these contracts are already signed and we are expecting that our partners will fulfill their commitments in full. We manufacture a great product. Our customer feedback on our tinctures, balms, and creams has been tremendous. We have a lot of opportunities on deck and we are working hard to put all the pieces together to optimize the consumer experience. We are certain we will stand strong and meet or exceed our plan," stated Mr. Paul Rosenberg, CEO of mCig, Inc.

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.mciggroup.com.

Visit us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/mCigInc/

Follow us on Twitter @mcigInc

About BareRoots Rx Inc.

The company focused on the development and commercialization of OTC, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics, that target the endocannabinoid system. BareRoots Rx Inc. also delivers high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health and well being as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.mciggroup.com.

Contact:

mCig, Inc.

Paul Rosenberg

paul@mciggroup.org