Leland’s Newest Luxury Apartment Community Installs SemaConnect Smart Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

SemaConnect smart EV charging stations at Leland Station Apartments

Wilmington-area Leland Station Apartments adds high-tech, luxury amenity for new residents with electric vehicles

WILMINGTON, N.C., U.S.A., February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leland Station Apartments, located in Leland, North Carolina and managed by Brown Investment Properties, has installed two energy-efficient SemaConnect electric vehicle charging stations for residents. These two new Series 6 smart EV charging stations are the newest addition to the recently-opened luxury apartment community that boasts smart apartment technology, Amazon Hub package lockers, and units with direct private access to personal garages.

Leland Station is the third BIP community to receive SemaConnect charging stations, following on the heels of Charlotte’s Riverbend Apartments in December 2019. While completing construction at the new luxury development, Brown Investment Properties contacted SemaConnect about adding two new smart stations for future residents of the community.

“When looking for a new home, our residents want the very best,” said Lance Ramsey, development manager at Brown Investment Properties. “That is why Brown Investment Properties has made smart technology, convenient living, and SemaConnect charging stations an integral part of our new developments. We are excited to support our new residents with electric vehicles, and we look forward to showing future tenants our latest amenities at Leland Station.”

“After working with Lance to provide charging stations to other BIP communities, I was thrilled to receive his call about Leland Station,” said Joseph Inglisa, sales manager at SemaConnect. “EV drivers are looking for homes where they can come home and plug in their vehicles. Brown Investment Properties is setting an example for developers and luxury communities looking for new ways to serve residents and stand out from the competition.”

The two new SemaConnect smart EV charging stations at Leland Station Apartments are mounted on a dual pedestal near the community amenities. In addition to the durable aluminum casing, cable management system, and interactive LED lights, the Series 6 charging stations offer connectivity to the SemaConnect Network. Using the SemaConnect Network, station owners can manage station access, set custom pricing, and view sustainability reports. Residents at Leland Station can view live station status and manage their SemaConnect accounts using the SemaConnect mobile app.

About Leland Station Apartments:

Located in the bustling Waterford community, Leland Station Apartments offers maximum convenience. Shopping, dining, and entertainment are easily accessible, Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach are a short drive away. Leland Station offers luxurious one and two bedroom apartments with an attached garage and Smart Apartment technology! Amenities are abundant in the quaint community, amenities include top of the line fitness room, expansive club room for gathering, sparkling pool, large grilling and fire pit area, fenced dog park with sod and agility equipment, gardening plots, and EV Charging stations. Visit https://www.lelandstation.com/.

About Brown Investment Properties:

Brown Investment Properties, Inc. is a family owned commercial real estate firm located in Greensboro, North Carolina which incorporated in 1960. Brown Investments Properties is proud of its director’s and senior management’s 185 collective years of experience. And, with its team, having designations of Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), Certified Property Manager (CPM),Certified Public Accountants (CPA), Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR®), and Certified Leasing Specialist (CLS), Brown Investment Properties is recognized among the experts in commercial real estate. Visit https://www.bipinc.com/.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



