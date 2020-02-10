The Arachidonic Acid Market is expected to grow by USD 76.2 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

Global Arachidonic Acid Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global arachidonic acid market and it is poised to grow by USD 76. 2 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Our reports on global arachidonic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for sports supplements. In addition, increasing demand for baby food products is anticipated to boost the growth of the global arachidonic acid market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global arachidonic acid market is segmented as below:



Application

Infant Formula

Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global arachidonic acid market growth

This study identifies increasing demand for baby food products as the prime reasons driving the global arachidonic acid market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global arachidonic acid market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global arachidonic acid market, including some of the vendors such as A & Z Food Additives Co. Ltd., Avanti Polar Lipids Inc., Bio-Techne Corp., CABIO Biotech(Wuhan) Co. Ltd., Cargill Inc., Cayman Chemical Co., Guangdong Runke Bioengineering Co. Ltd., Kingdomway Nutrition Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV and Merck KGaA .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





