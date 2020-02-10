GATX Corporation to Sell American Steamship Company Business Segment to Rand Logistics, Inc.
/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today announced that it has entered into a stock purchase agreement for the sale of its American Steamship Company (ASC) business to Rand Logistics, Inc. for a purchase price of $260 million, subject to working capital and other closing adjustments. GATX expects the net sales proceeds to reduce its new debt issuance in 2020.
ASC operates the largest fleet of U.S.-flagged vessels on the Great Lakes, providing waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities such as iron ore, coal, and limestone. ASC reported segment profit of $46.1 million for 2019 (including a one-time gain of $10.5 million), and its assets comprised 3.5% of GATX’s total assets on Dec. 31, 2019.
“As a leading operator of self-unloading vessels on the Great Lakes, ASC has been a strong contributor for GATX since 1973,” said Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX. “This sale allows GATX to focus on our core franchises in global railcar and aircraft spare engine leasing.”
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
