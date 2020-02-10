InvestorBrandNetwork and NetworkNewsWire to Provide Expansive Coverage of Emerging Growth Spring Invitational in New York City

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), today announces it will serve as the official newswire for the upcoming Emerging Growth Spring Invitational, taking place March 26, 2020, at the Cornell Club in New York City. The event will be hosted by Veyo Partners and Diamond Equity Research. Participating as the official media sponsor of the conference, IBN will contribute additional social media distribution via its 40+ investor-oriented brands.



“We are pleased to be part of the invitational taking place next month. In addition to leveraging our expertise and communication solutions well in advance of the event, we will provide on-site coverage to ensure larger investor audiences are reached,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for InvestorBrandNetwork. “We have greatly enjoyed our continuing collaboration with the organizers and look forward to the Emerging Growth Spring Invitational with much anticipation.”

The Emerging Growth Spring Invitational, hosted by Veyo Partners and Diamond Equity Research, will feature 15 presenting companies and be attended by more than 150 institutional and retail investors. The event will kick off with networking, hors d'oeuvres and an open bar followed by industry panels, company presentations and additional networking. Admission is free for qualified investors.

As part of their sponsorship of the conference, NetworkNewsWire and InvestorBrandNetwork will heighten the visibility of the event through nationally distributed wire-grade press releases and through articles written by IBN’s in-house writing team for distribution across NNW’s syndication network of more than 5,000 downstream publishers. The conference will be further publicized on social media to IBN’s 1+ million followers across various platforms.

“The team at InvestorBrandNetwork are leading the space with a host of powerful tools and solutions, and we are excited to have them return to this year’s Emerging Growth Spring Invitational and to utilize those communications tools so more investors are aware of our events,” said Shane Vultee, Senior Vice President at Veyo Partners. “Through their networks, we anticipate tremendous coverage and exposure, and we are grateful for their participation.”

For additional information about the Emerging Growth Spring Invitational, visit www.veyopartners.com/spring-invitational or email events@veyopartners.com .

About Veyo Partners

Veyo Partners is a private equity and business advisory firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City. Veyo Partners’ management team brings decades of global investment, transaction, management and business advisory experience. Portfolio holdings include small and middle market investments in technology, entertainment, consumer products, education and other industries globally, with a specific focus on the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia. Veyo Partners’ advisory practice is led by a team of professionals with extensive backgrounds in accounting, finance, capital markets, investor relations, marketing and business development.

For more information, visit www.veyopartners.com .

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research provides institutional, quality research to emerging growth companies that are under the radar and is a leading provider of company sponsored research which is fact oriented and provide no formal buy or sell recommendations or price targets. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on premiere institutional investor platforms including Factset, Morningstar, and Thomson One. The firm is headquartered in midtown Manhattan.

For more information, visit www.diamondequityresearch.com .

About InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 14+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of 1+ million social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its 40+ affiliate brands, NNW provides: (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) content creation with editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

