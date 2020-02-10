Growth of Danish Telco's market has been stimulated by consumer demand for data services based on the near universal availability of LTE services.

5G services will go far to helping the government reach its broadband coverage targets in rural areas.

Denmark’s mobile market continues to show steady growth despite the country having one of the highest mobile penetration rates in Europe. Growth has been stimulated by consumer demand for data services based on the near universal availability of LTE services. Operators have started trials of 5G services while commercial services will be greatly supported from the beginning of 2020 when spectrum in a range of bands which will become available.

This report provides an analysis of the Danish mobile market, including the latest regulatory developments, the growth of mobile data services and operator strategies.

Key developments:

Hi3G signs roaming deal with TDC;

Regulator increases MTRs;

TDC acquires the MVNO Plenti, trials a 1Gb/s mobile data service;

Nokia Networks given five-year managed services contract for TT-Netværket;

Telenor discontinues low-cost BiBoB brand and migrates customers to its CBB Mobil unit;

TDC expands NB-IoT across its LTE footprint;

MNOs end NFC-based mobile wallet platform;

Report update includes the regulator's market data update to June 2019, telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2019, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

TDC, Telenor Denmark, H3iG Denmark, Lycamobile, Tele2, Telia

Table of Contents

Market analysis

Mobile statistics General statistics Market share of subscribers by operator Prepaid

Mobile infrastructure Digital networks 5G 4G (LTE) 3G Other infrastructure developments Machine-to-Machine (M2M) IoT

Mobile voice

Mobile data Short Message Service (SMS) Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Mobile broadband

Regulatory issues Spectrum 2.5GHz 2.1GHz spectrum 800MHz 1800MHz Other spectrum 900MHz / 1800MHz 700MHz / 900MHz / 2300MHz Roaming Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) Network sharing

Major mobile operators TDC Telenor Denmark Telia Danmark H3 Denmark Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Mobile content and applications Near Field Communications M-commerce

Appendix – Historic data

List of Tables

Table 1 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 2 – Growth in the number of mobile voice and data subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 3 – Change in mobile services revenue by type – 2009 – 2018

Table 4 – Fall in average revenue per mobile subscriber – 2009 – 2018

Table 5 – Change in mobile sector investment – 2015 – 2018

Table 6 – Change in the market share of mobile subscribers by operator (main operators) – 2009 – 2019

Table 7 – Change in the market share of mobile subscribers by operator (main operators) – 2009 – 2019

Table 8 – Fall in the number of prepaid subscriptions and proportion of total – 2010 – 2019

Table 9 – Growth in the number of LTE subscriptions – 2015 – 2019

Table 10 – Growth in the number of M2M subscriptions by operator – 2008 – 2019

Table 11 – Development of mobile voice traffic – 2005 – 2019

Table 12 – Fall in SMS traffic – 2009 – 2019

Table 13 – Growth in MMS traffic – 2009 - 2019

Table 14 – Growth in mobile data traffic – 2007 – 2019

Table 15 – Change in the number of dedicated mobile data subscriptions – 2008 – 2019

Table 16 – Growth in the number of active mobile data subscriptions – 2009 – 2024

Table 17 – Growth in the number of active mobile data subscriptions – 2009 – 2024

Table 18 – Growth in the number of TDC’s mobile broadband subscribers – 2008 – 2019

Table 19 – Growth in the number of TDC’s mobile broadband subscribers – 2008 – 2019

Table 20 – Change in the number of annual mobile numbers ported – 2009 – 2019

Table 21 – Change in the number of TDC’s domestic mobile subscribers (retail, wholesale) – 2007 – 2019

Table 22 – Development of TDC’s mobile services revenue by segment – 2007 – 2018

Table 23 – Growth in TDC’s mobile voice ARPU (consumer) – 2016 – 2019

Table 24 – TDC’s spectrum concessions in Denmark

Table 25 – Change in the number of Telenor Denmark’s mobile subscribers, proportion prepaid – 2009 – 2019

Table 26 – Development of Telenor Denmark’s mobile ARPU by type – 2009 – 2019

Table 27 – Development of Telenor Denmark’s mobile revenue – 2009 – 2019

Table 28 – Change in the number of Telia Denmark’s mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 29 – Change in Telia Denmark’s blended mobile ARPU – 2007 – 2019

Table 30 – Development of Telia Denmark’s mobile service revenue – 2006 – 2019

Table 31 – Change in the number of H3 Denmark’s registered subscribers – 2007 – 2019

Table 32 – Change in the number of H3 Denmark’s active subscribers – 2018 – 2019

Table 33 – Development of H3 Denmark’s mobile financial data – 2010 – 2019

Table 34 – Change in H3 Denmark’s annualised monthly ARPU and proportion to data ARPU – 2010 – 2019

Table 35 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration – 1999 – 2009

Table 36 – Historic - Prepaid subscriptions and percentage of subscribers – 1999 – 2009

Table 37 – Historic - Mobile retail services revenue – 2001 – 2009

Table 38 – Historic - Mobile traffic in minutes – 2005 – 2009

Table 39 – Historic - Annual mobile numbers ported – 2003 – 200

Table 40 – Historic - Telenor Denmark mobile subscribers, proportion prepaid – 2004 – 2009

Table 41 – Historic - Telenor Denmark ARPU – 2004 – 2009

Table 42 – Historic - Telenor Denmark’s mobile revenue – 2005 – 2009

Table 43 – Historic H3 Denmark financial data – 2007 – 2009

Table 44 – Historic - H3 Denmark annualised monthly ARPU and data proportion – 2007 – 2010

Table 45 – Historic - SMS traffic – 2003 – 2009

Table 46 – Historic - SMS sent per subscriber – 2014 – 2017

Table 47 – Historic - Total MMS sent – 2003 - 2009

Table 48 – Historic - MMS sent per subscriber – 2014 – 2017

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Chart 2 – Change in mobile services revenue by type – 2009 – 2018

Chart 3 – Fall in average revenue per mobile subscriber – 2009 – 2018

Chart 4 – Fall in the number of prepaid subscriptions and proportion of total – 2010 – 2019

Chart 5 – Growth in the number of M2M subscriptions by operator – 2008 – 2019

Chart 6 – Development of mobile voice traffic – 2005 – 2019

Chart 7 – Fall in SMS traffic – 2009 – 2019

Chart 8 – Growth in MMS traffic – 2009 - 2019

Chart 9 – Growth in mobile data traffic – 2007 – 2019

Chart 10 – Change in the number of dedicated mobile data subscriptions – 2008 – 2019

Chart 11 – Change in the number of annual mobile numbers ported – 2009 – 2019

Chart 12 – Change in the number of TDC’s domestic subscribers (retail, wholesale) – 2007 – 2019

Chart 13 – Development of TDC’s mobile services revenue by segment – 2007 – 2018

Chart 14 – Change in the number of Telenor Denmark’s mobile subscribers, proportion prepaid – 2009 – 2019

Chart 15 – Development of Telenor Denmark’s mobile ARPU by type – 2009 – 2019

Chart 16 – Development of Telenor Denmark’s mobile revenue – 2009 – 2019

Chart 17 – Change in the number of Telia Denmark’s mobile subscribers – 2005 – 2019

Chart 18 – Change in Telia Denmark’s blended mobile ARPU – 2007 – 2019

Chart 19 – Development of Telia Denmark’s mobile service revenue – 2006 – 2019

Chart 20 – Change in the number of H3 Denmark’s registered subscribers – 2007 – 2019

Chart 21 – Development of H3 Denmark’s mobile financial data – 2010 – 2019

Chart 22 – Change in H3 Denmark’s annualised monthly ARPU and proportion to data ARPU – 2010 – 2019

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Denmark’s 3G licensing results – 2001

Exhibit 2 – 2.5GHz licence awards – 2010

Exhibit 3 – H3iG Denmark spectrum concessions

