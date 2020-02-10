HC2 Holdings in Advanced Discussions to Sell Continental Insurance, Retains Advisor to Explore Strategic Options on DBM Global

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HCHC), a diversified holding company, today provided an update on its strategic initiatives to monetize assets and further reduce debt by focusing such efforts on its highest growth businesses. The Company, following the announced sale of its Global Marine-related assets on January 30, is also in advanced discussions for the potential divestiture of its 100%-owned indirect subsidiaries, Continental Insurance Group Ltd. and Continental General Insurance Company (collectively, “Continental Insurance”). The Company has also retained Jefferies & Co. to explore strategic options for DBM Global Inc. (“DBM Global”), including a potential sale. Net proceeds from any such divestitures will be used to reduce debt at the holding company level.



“We have consistently noted that our priority is to reduce debt at the corporate level,” said Philip Falcone, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of HC2. “We have always believed that we have aggregated a very attractive group of assets, but it is now time to harvest certain of these assets to accelerate our debt reduction plan and further close the gap between our market value and the net asset value of our underlying portfolio companies. While we were very pleased with the outcome of our recently announced sale of Global Marine, it is important for us to continue down the path to meet our goals, and I am pleased to say that ongoing discussions to sell our wholly-owned insurance unit, Continental Insurance, have continued to advance in a positive direction. We are proud of the value and platform that we created at Continental, which is now well positioned for a divestiture, having grown its Total Adjusted Capital base from $86 million, after the 2015 acquisitions of United Teacher Associates Insurance and Continental General, to $334 million as of September 30, 2019.”

“Additionally, we have retained Jefferies & Co. to pursue strategic options for our 92%-owned Construction unit, DBM Global, including a potential sale,” added Mr. Falcone. “DBM Global has been a stalwart portfolio company for us since our initial acquisition of Schuff in 2014, and after significantly growing DBM Global’s top line and adjusted EBITDA over the past few years, we believe DBM is in a much stronger position to begin a new chapter in its history while allowing us to realize value for our shareholders.”

No assurances can be given that definitive agreements for these potential divestitures will be entered into with respect to the disposition of either Continental Insurance or DBM Global, that any transactions will be consummated, or the timing, terms, conditions or net proceeds thereof. The Company does not intend to comment further on developments regarding these potential divestiture or related market speculation unless and until HC2 otherwise deems further disclosure is appropriate or required.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE: HCHC) diversified holding company, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for all stakeholders. HC2 has a diverse array of operating subsidiaries across eight reportable segments, including Construction, Marine Services, Energy, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, Broadcasting, Insurance and Other. HC2's largest operating subsidiaries include DBM Global Inc., a family of companies providing fully integrated structural and steel construction services, and Global Marine Systems Limited, a leading provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables.

Such statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of HC2's management and the management of HC2's subsidiaries and portfolio companies. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

