FTI Consulting Leads Who’s Who Legal Arbitration Expert Witnesses List for 10th Consecutive Year
/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm has maintained its top position on the Who’s Who Legal Arbitration 2020: Expert Witnesses list, which is researched in collaboration with Global Arbitration Review and recognizes the world’s most highly regarded arbitration damages and valuation practitioners.
FTI Consulting led the list for the 10th consecutive year, represented by 48 expert witnesses from the firm’s Economic Consulting segment, Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment and Compass Lexecon subsidiary. Collectively, FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had four times as many experts named to the list as the next closest firm.
In addition, FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had eight professionals recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders for Arbitration. Manuel Abdala, Mark Bezant, Garry Crossley, Pablo López Zadicoff, Boaz Moselle, James Nicholson, Pablo Spiller and Sebastian Zuccon were among the experts who received the highest number of nominations from their peers, corporate counsel and other market sources during the research process.
FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon also had three professionals recognized as Future Leaders in Arbitration, including Senior Vice President Gustavo De Marco, Senior Managing Director Ben Johnson and Senior Director Michael Hennigan. These are professionals aged 45 and under who the market considers to be future leaders in the international arbitration community.
FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon professionals named to the Who’s Who Legal Arbitration 2020: Expert Witnesses list include the following:
FTI Consulting
- David Ashton, Senior Managing Director – London*
- Mark Bezant, Senior Managing Director – London*
- Braden Billiet, Managing Director – Seoul
- Matthias Cazier-Darmois, Managing Director – Paris
- Garry Crossley, Senior Managing Director – Singapore*
- Alex Davie, Managing Director – London
- Richard Edwards, Senior Managing Director – London
- John Ellison, Senior Managing Director – London*
- Juliette Fortin, Senior Managing Director – Paris
- Steve Harris, Senior Managing Director – Dubai
- Patrick Hébréard, Managing Director – Paris
- Thomas Hofbauer, Senior Managing Director – Munich
- Mrinal Jain, Managing Director – Mumbai
- Christopher Larkin, Senior Managing Director – Toronto
- John Lisle, Managing Director – Cape Town
- Noel Matthews, Senior Managing Director – London
- Montek Mayal, Senior Managing Director – New Delhi
- Graham McNeill, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- Meloria Meschi, Senior Managing Director – London
- Charles Mikulka, Senior Managing Director – New York
- Neal Mizrahi, Senior Managing Director – Toronto
- James Nicholson, Senior Managing Director – Singapore*
- Mike Pilgrem, Senior Managing Director – London*
- David Rogers, Managing Director – London
- Jon Rowell, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- Kenneth Stern, Senior Managing Director – New York
- James Taylor, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
- Navin Waghe, Senior Managing Director – London
- Dawna Wright, Senior Managing Director – Melbourne
Compass Lexecon
- Manuel Abdala, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.*
- Charles Augustine, Senior Consultant – Boston
- Carla Chavich, Senior Vice President – New York
- Lorenzo Coppi, Executive Vice President – London
- Julian Delamer, Senior Vice President – London
- Neil Dryden, Executive Vice President – London
- Daniel Fischel, Chairman and President – Chicago
- Joseph Kalt, Senior Economist – Boston*
- Pablo López Zadicoff, Senior Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Boaz Moselle, Executive Vice President – London
- Miguel Nakhle, Senior Vice President – Houston
- Jorge Padilla, Senior Managing Director – Madrid*
- Alejandro Requejo, Executive Vice President – Madrid
- Marcelo Schoeters, Senior Vice President – Buenos Aires*
- David Sevy, Executive Vice President – Paris
- Pablo Spiller, Senior Consultant – New York*
- Nadine Watson, Senior Vice President – Madrid
- Elena Zoido, Executive Vice President – Madrid
- Sebastian Zuccon, Senior Vice President – Buenos Aires
*Expert witnesses named to this list every year since its inception in 2010.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.
FTI Consulting, Inc. 555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004 +1.202.312.9100 Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes +1.617.747.1791 mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com Media Contact: Matthew Bashalany +1.617.897.1545 matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com
