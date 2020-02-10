Ocugen to Present at NobleCon16 - Noble Capital Markets’ Sixteenth Annual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a clinical-stage company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing transformative therapies to treat rare and underserved ophthalmic diseases, today announced it will present at NobleCon16 - Noble Capital Markets’ Sixteenth Annual Investor Conference, to be held February 17-18, 2020 in Hollywood, Florida.



Sanjay Subramanian, Chief Financial Officer of Ocugen, will highlight Ocugen’s ophthalmology pipeline, which includes small molecules, novel biologics and a breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform. Ocugen is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial for OCU300, its small molecule product candidate designed to treat patients with ocular Graft versus Host Disease (oGVHD), with topline results expected in the second half of 2020.

Presentation Details:

Date: Monday, February 17, 2020

Time: 4:30 PM (Eastern Time)

Location: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Terrace Ballroom D

A high-definition video webcast will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation via the following link: https://www.ir.ocugen.com.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing transformative therapies to treat the whole eye. Our Phase 3 small molecule drug candidate for oGVHD, if approved, will be the first and only treatment for this orphan disease. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many”. And our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 12, 2019. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Corporate Contact: Ocugen, Inc. Kelly Beck kelly.beck@ocugen.com +1 484-328-4698 Media Contact: LaVoieHealthScience Emmie Twombly etwombly@lavoiehealthscience.com +1 857-389-6042



