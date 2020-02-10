Nuance’s Quality Solutions Named #1 Category Leader in Best in KLAS Report

Client feedback validates Nuance Quality Management Solutions are top-performing for the fifth year

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced it has been named the vendor category leader in quality management solutions by independent research company, KLAS. This marks the fifth year that Nuance Quality Management solutions have earned this distinction. KLAS conducts personal interviews with healthcare professionals on vendor performance to evaluate companies like Nuance that excel in helping deliver better patient care as top performers in the Best in KLAS: Software & Services report.



The burden of reporting on mandatory quality indicators continues to grow, and the costs to do so can climb into the millions of dollars for an average-sized hospital. With the full range of Nuance Quality Management solutions and services, however, organizations can spend less time managing data and reporting functions, and more time improving patient care and financial performance.

“We are honored that our Quality Management solutions have been recognized once again by KLAS,” said Michael Clark, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Provider Solutions, Nuance. “We are proud to enable physicians, medical staff, and healthcare organizations to focus their attention on what matters most—caring for patients—while capturing and delivering reliable data for quality performance, as required by regulatory and accreditation agencies.”

Nuance Quality Measures help healthcare organizations monitor and improve quality with concurrent surveillance, reporting, and measurement functions. Together, these solutions help to improve quality reporting and performance across the care continuum by delivering rich, reliable insights on core measures with advanced clinical and financial analytics, risk management, and patient safety reporting.

“Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment,” said Adam Gale, President, KLAS. “Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors.”

To learn more about how KLAS has ranked Nuance Quality Measures as the category leader, you can access the 2020 Best in KLAS Software & Services report, including the vendor comparison chart, here . KLAS will present this recognition to Nuance during an awards ceremony on March 9, 2020 at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. To view a live demonstration of this solution at HIMSS, visit Nuance’s booth #1944, or find further information here .

