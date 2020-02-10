Immunovant to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases, announced today that Pete Salzmann, Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place February 25-27 in New York City.



9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, February 25th Time: 3:00pm Eastern Time Webcast:



The presentation will be available via webcast and can be accessed at the Investor

Relations section of the Company’s website, located at www.immunovant.com

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401, a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.

Contact:

John Strumbos, Ph.D., MBA

Vice President, Finance

Immunovant, Inc.

info@immunovant.com







