Brunswick Executives to Present 2020-2022 Strategic Plan at Investor Day in Miami on February 11

Mettawa, Illinois, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) will present its 2020-2022 strategic plan at an event for the financial community on Feb.11 in Miami. This event will highlight the Company's strategic and business initiatives, new products and technologies and its financial outlook and capital strategy.



The event is being held in conjunction with the opening of the 2020 Miami International Boat Show and will include presentations by the Brunswick management team and leaders of its businesses.

Scheduled to speak at this presentation are:

David Foulkes – Chief Executive Officer, Brunswick

Chris Drees – President, Mercury Marine

Huw Bower – President, Brunswick Boat Group

Brenna Preisser – President, Business Acceleration

Bill Metzger – Chief Financial Officer, Brunswick

The Company will webcast the event, which is scheduled from 2:30 – 5:00pm (EST). To listen via the Internet, go to https://ir.brunswick.com . Please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .

Lee Gordon Director – Brunswick Marine Communications & Public Relations Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003 Mercury Office: 920-924-1808 Cell: 904-860-8848 Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com



