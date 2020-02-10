CannBe Joins USA CBD Expo Las Vegas as Silver Sponsor

Attendees are invited to visit CannBe at Booth 258 where representatives will showcase CannBe’s unique marketing offering.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CannBe , the industry’s fastest-growing cannabis media network, today announced it will be a Silver Sponsor at the upcoming 2020 USA CBD Expo in Las Vegas.Thousands of CBD industry leaders will come together at the Las Vegas Convention Center from February 13-15 for three days of showcasing new and innovative CBD products, education sessions, and high-level networking.As the cannabis industry’s premier full-scale media network, CannBe’s mission is to provide laser-targeted media exposure to CBD companies looking to increase their brand reach. CannBe’s managed network of owner-operated cannabis publications and its exclusive partnership with Highlife Media give brands access to a highly engaged audience of cannabis and CBD enthusiasts.CannBe’s custom-tailored advertising solutions allow CBD companies to circumvent the revenue-crushing advertisement restrictions of Facebook and Google, and advertise directly to an audience of over 200 million potential customers."The global CBD industry is experiencing unparalleled growth and now is a critical time for industry leaders to set themselves from their competition," said Omer Oren, CannBe VP of Strategic Partnerships. "CannBe’s unmatched media network offers you the tools to put your brand in touch with millions of potential customers at the click of a button.”Attendees are invited to visit CannBe at Booth 258 where representatives will showcase CannBe’s unique offering and discuss how you can leverage our million-strong audience for your growth.



