Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors and Water Leak Detection: Global Markets

Report Scope: Chapter 1 presents the introduction. The study goals and objectives are identified and the reasons for doing the study are advanced. Chapter 1 also details the contribution of the study, the audience, the scope and format, and methodology.

Chapter 2 presents the report’s summary and highlights, including a summary table and summary figure which presents some of the key findings from the study.



Chapter 3 presents the market and technology background for the market and puts it in its proper context.



Chapter 4 presents demand for water meters by type, application, technology and geography. These segments are each quantified with global and regional forecasts through 2024.



Chapter 5 presents demand for water quality sensors by type, application, technology and geography. These are each quantified with global and regional forecasts through 2024.



Chapter 6 presents demand for water leak detection systems by type, application, technology and geography. These are each quantified with global and regional forecasts through 2024.



Chapter 7 presents a review of patents for the water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection market.



Chapter 8 identifies, presents and discusses the government environmental/energy regulation scene as it applies to water metering, leak detection and quality monitoring, including industry compliance and quantification of economic effects.



Chapter 9 presents the key drivers impacting the water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection market, and includes a description of the importance of the water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection market infrastructure in relation to the overall global energy economy.



Chapter 10 presents profiles of companies involved in the water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection infrastructure market with highlights of their major activities including financial performance and market specialties.



Report Includes:

- 74 tables

- Industry analysis of the global markets for water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection systems

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Study and impact analysis of the existing government regulations, key technological updates and economic trends that affect the global market

- Evaluation of market size and analysis of market trends by component type, technology type, detection technique, application, acoustic equipment and region

- Company profiles of the leading market players, including Danaher Corp., Mueller Water Products Inc., Osaki Electric Co. Ltd., Siemens Ag, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Xylem Inc.



Summary

Global demand for water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection systems will increaseat a compounded average growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% over the next five years (2019-2024) to reach $REDACTED billion in 2024.Water is an increasingly scarce resource that must be delivered efficiently by utilities to customers.



Water infrastructure globally is in need of significant modernization.Globally, REDACTED% of water is lost to undetected leaks in water infrastructure, failure to accurately meter usage and, insome cases, theft.



In several countries, non-revenue water (NRW) rates exceed REDACTED%. Smart metering, or advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), is an effective tool for reducing NRW.



Demand for water leak detection systems market will increase at a CAGR of REDACTED% over the next five years to reach $REDACTED billion.Water leak detection systems are devices which detect any accidental or unwanted water spillage or leakage through pipelines or plumbing fittings; such leaks can lead to severe loss of revenue for the supplier.



Several types of water leak detection systems are available in market which can be used in a variety of applications.



Demand for water quality monitoring systems will increase at a CAGR of REDACTED% over the next five years to reach $REDACTED billion.In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application and region.



The growing awareness of water quality measurements due to the rising levels of water pollution and increasing government funding for pollution monitoring and control are the major factors driving this market. However, the high cost of environmental monitoring solutions and technical limitations associated with water monitoring products are the major restraints for this market.

