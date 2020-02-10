Wi-SUN FAN Interoperability Demonstration, Exhibited at DISTRIBUTECH 2020

Phil, the president of Wi-SUN Alliance, introduce Wi-SUN FAN Interoperability Demonstration for the audience. The members of Wi-SUN Alliance General manager of Hexing Brasil branch(left) and Rep. of Vertexcom(right)

Wi-SUN FAN Interoperability Demonstration, Vertexcom, Hexing Electrical collaborate with first-tier meter and gateway manufacturers to achieve interoperability.

GUIYANG CITY, GUIZHOU PROVINCE, CHINA, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertexcom Technologies , a world-class fabless semiconductor company delivering smart grid and IoT communication solutions, and Hexing Electrical Co., Ltd participated in North America’s largest utility conference and exhibition, DISTRIBUTECH International in San Antonio, TX this January. Hexing uses a Wi-SUN FAN wireless communication solution developed by Vertexcom to produce its smart meters. Wi-SUN Alliance led the interconnection and interoperability demonstration and included first-tier smart meter, gateway, and smart lighting manufacturers to participate in the exhibition, demonstrating a truly interconnected mesh network of Wi-SUN FAN certified products from multiple vendors. The Wi-SUN FAN interoperability demonstration received praise from smart grid system vendors, and Utilities who attended the show.The scalability of network devices is an important consideration when planning IoT, such as the ability to add new products like environmental monitors, smart lighting devices and smart meters to the network. The vision of Wi-SUN Alliance is based on IEEE 802.15.4g technical specification, the mesh network communications protocol, providing strong product connectivity through testing and certification programs, developing Wi-SUN FAN ecosystem, and realizing the interoperability of communication network. Wi-SUN FAN’s mesh network can scale in both capacity and size with its higher bandwidth, making it easier to add more data-intensive applications in the future. Tens of millions of reliable connected endpoints prove that Wi-SUN FAN based mesh network can meet the scalability need of many IoT customers.According to Dr. HH Li, President of Vertexcom Technologies, “Vertexcom products have received Wi-SUN FAN certification, which proves that our wireless solutions can support the Wi-SUN FAN specification and can connect with other Wi-SUN FAN certified devices.”Wi-SUN FAN certification complies with IEEE 802.15.4g and IETF IPv6 protocol and is designed to certify the interoperability of communications products. A Wi-SUN FAN network can scale to millions of devices, providing communication infrastructure for large-scale outdoor networks, realizing stable, high-performance and low-power long-distance networks. Application areas include smart meters, streetlights, smart cities, utilities, and sensors in IoT networks.Wi-SUN Alliance assists member products to pass the certification tests. All products passing Wi-SUN FAN certification are strictly tested by certified independent third-party testing laboratories to ensure that equipment can work together effortlessly and safely.About Vertexcom TechnologiesVertexcom Technologies, founded in 2017, is a chip design company that provides communications solutions for IoT and smart grids. It provides low-cost and low-power Wi-SUN and PLC dual-mode communication solutions for smart grid, smart city, and smart home. www.vertexcom.com About Hexing Electrical Co., LtdHexing, established in 1992, is a multi-national company offering variety of electrical equipment and relevant solution to global power utilities. http://www.hxgroup.cn/index.html CONTACT:info@vertexcom.com+886-3-5601431



