Global IoT Security Market Status by Type, Drivers, Size, Manufacturers, Downstream Industry and Forecast 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “IoT Security 2019-2025 Market Survey Industry Key Players – Cisco Systems, IBM, Infineon, Intel, Symantec" To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 10, 2020

Description: -
The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.
IoT security is the area of endeavor concerned with safeguarding connected devices and networks in the Internet of things (IoT).
Scope of the Report:
In 2018, the global IoT Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Cisco Systems
IBM
Infineon Technologies
Intel
Symantec
ARM
NXP Semiconductor
INSIDE Secure
Gemalto
Trend Micro
Market analysis by product type
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Cloud Security
Application Security
Market analysis by market
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare
Energy management
Building and home Automation
Transportation
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IoT Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IoT Security development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key
regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.2 Network Security
1.4.3 Endpoint Security
1.4.4 Cloud Security
1.4.5 Application Security
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IoT Security Market Share by Application (2018-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Energy management
1.5.6 Building and home Automation
1.5.7 Transportation
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………….
9 International Players Profiles
9.1 Cisco Systems
9.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.1.3 IoT Security Introduction
9.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in IoT Security Business (2018-2019)
9.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
9.2 IBM
9.2.1 IBM Company Details
9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.2.3 IoT Security Introduction
9.2.4 IBM Revenue in IoT Security Business (2018-2019)
9.2.5 IBM Recent Development
9.3 Infineon Technologies
9.3.1 Infineon Technologies Company Details
9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.3.3 IoT Security Introduction
9.3.4 Infineon Technologies Revenue in IoT Security Business (2018-2019)
9.3.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development
9.4 Intel
9.4.1 Intel Company Details
9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.4.3 IoT Security Introduction
9.4.4 Intel Revenue in IoT Security Business (2018-2019)
9.4.5 Intel Recent Development
9.5 Symantec
9.5.1 Symantec Company Details
9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.5.3 IoT Security Introduction
9.5.4 Symantec Revenue in IoT Security Business (2017-2018)
9.5.5 Symantec Recent Development
9.6 ARM
9.6.1 ARM Company Details
9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.6.3 IoT Security Introduction
9.6.4 ARM Revenue in IoT Security Business (2017-2018)
9.6.5 ARM Recent Development
9.7 NXP Semiconductor
9.7.1 NXP Semiconductor Company Details
9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.7.3 IoT Security Introduction
9.7.4 NXP Semiconductor Revenue in IoT Security Business (2018-2019)
9.7.5 NXP Semiconductor Recent Development
Continued......
Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


