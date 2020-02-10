Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market Competition Status, Size, Growth and Major Manufacturers 2019-2025
Continuous advances in the connected vehicle technologies and IoT has led to the movement of mobile wallets to the dashboards as OEMs are now partnering with the card networks and various retailers to equip their vehicle offerings with in-vehicle payment technology.
Scope of the Report:
In-vehicle Payment enables the driver to pay for certain services and products without even having to get down from the car, which include payment for parking services, fuel, various drive-thru restaurants, and many others. In addition, tech giants such as Amazon and Google are bringing their popular voice assistants in vehicles, which further facilitates the driver to buy products while they are behind the wheels.
In 2018, the global In-vehicle Payment Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Jaguar Land Rover + Royal Dutch Shell
Honda Motor + Visa + IPS Group + Gilbarco Veeder-Root
GM + MasterCard + IBM
Amazon + Ford Motor
Volkswagen
Daimler
Hyundai + Google
BMW
Alibaba + SAIC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
NFC based
APP based
QR code based
Credit Card based
Market segment by Application, split into
Parking Management
Drive-through Purchasing
Toll Collection
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global In-vehicle Payment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the In-vehicle Payment Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 NFC based
1.4.3 APP based
1.4.4 QR code based
1.4.5 Credit Card based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Parking Management
1.5.3 Drive-through Purchasing
1.5.4 Toll Collection
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Jaguar Land Rover + Royal Dutch Shell
12.1.1 Jaguar Land Rover + Royal Dutch Shell Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 In-vehicle Payment Services Introduction
12.1.4 Jaguar Land Rover + Royal Dutch Shell Revenue in In-vehicle Payment Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Jaguar Land Rover + Royal Dutch Shell Recent Development
12.2 Honda Motor + Visa + IPS Group + Gilbarco Veeder-Root
12.2.1 Honda Motor + Visa + IPS Group + Gilbarco Veeder-Root Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 In-vehicle Payment Services Introduction
12.2.4 Honda Motor + Visa + IPS Group + Gilbarco Veeder-Root Revenue in In-vehicle Payment Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Honda Motor + Visa + IPS Group + Gilbarco Veeder-Root Recent Development
12.3 GM + MasterCard + IBM
12.3.1 GM + MasterCard + IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 In-vehicle Payment Services Introduction
12.3.4 GM + MasterCard + IBM Revenue in In-vehicle Payment Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 GM + MasterCard + IBM Recent Development
12.4 Amazon + Ford Motor
12.4.1 Amazon + Ford Motor Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 In-vehicle Payment Services Introduction
12.4.4 Amazon + Ford Motor Revenue in In-vehicle Payment Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Amazon + Ford Motor Recent Development
12.5 Volkswagen
12.5.1 Volkswagen Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 In-vehicle Payment Services Introduction
12.5.4 Volkswagen Revenue in In-vehicle Payment Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Volkswagen Recent Development
12.6 Daimler
12.6.1 Daimler Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 In-vehicle Payment Services Introduction
12.6.4 Daimler Revenue in In-vehicle Payment Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Daimler Recent Development
12.7 Hyundai + Google
12.7.1 Hyundai + Google Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 In-vehicle Payment Services Introduction
12.7.4 Hyundai + Google Revenue in In-vehicle Payment Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Hyundai + Google Recent Development
