ONCE UPON A TIME IN NEW YORK CITY feature film directed by Daniel Fainman

CHRISTOPHER SCOTT SERRONE and ERIN O’BRIEN join the cast for ONCE UPON A TIME IN NEW YORK CITY movie

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHRISTOPHER SCOTT SERRONE and ERIN O’BRIEN join the cast for ONCE UPON A TIME IN NEW YORK CITY movie‘Once Upon a Time In New York City’, the next big neo-noir crime and action-packed gangster film that is currently filming and is bringing some familiar faces back to the big screen. Most fans familiar with gangster mob films will probably recognize Christoper Scott Serrone ( https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0785716/ ), who is known for his infamous role as the young Henry Hill, who Ray Liotta carried as the older Henry Hill, in the award winning film, Goodfellas. Christoper Scott Serrone starred in the famous film alongside Robert De Niro, Paul Sorvino, and number of other stars.In 2022, which is the latest expected scheduled release of ‘Once Upon a Time In New York City’ the world will see a different side of Serrone’s talent, a major debut and return back to crime genre films.Danny Fainman ( https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2939490 ), the director of the film says Serrone’s eye popping, adrenalin bursting, hollywood style acting will blow people away.Another eye catching, inspiring face and Actress of this month is Erin O’Brien. O’Brien ( https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3867285 ) is known for her film, ‘What Death Leaves Behind’, screened at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019. She has also featured alongside Kevin Bacon in the Blumhouse TV pilot and reboot of the cult classic “Tremors” and Paramount TV show ‘68 Whiskey’, produced by Ron Howard.‘Once Upon a Time In New York City’ ( https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11079966/ ), set for a worldwide theatrical release following in traditions of great gangster movies taking a unique, strategic and independent approach. The movie revolves around the journey of a Russian immigrant in New York City who wants to grasp the American Dream. What follows are a sequence of events that draw him into working for the Russian mob and climbing the ladder to earn repute among the city’s top crime families, including the Italians, Colombian Cartels, Asians and the Black mafia.



