Rong360 Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Big Data Institute:453 banks maintained mortgage rate levels as the prior month

Graph 1 Ten Cities with the Lowest Average First-Home Mortgage Rate in January 2020 Graph 2 Ten Cities with the Highest Average First-Home Mortgage Rate in January 2020

BEIJING, CHINA, February 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banks: 453 banks maintained mortgage rate levels as the prior month; Bank credit lines begin to easeAmong the 673 banks branches (and sub-branches) across 41 cities monitored by Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) Big Data Research Institute, 106 banks lowered mortgage rates for first-time homebuyers in January (excluding newly added banks and banks that suspended debt), in contrast to 175 banks t in the prior month. 453 banks kept the similar level as the prior month, versus 278 banks in the prior month. 46 banks increased the mortgage rate MoM, versus 68 banks in the prior month.Among the 673 banks’ branches (and sub-branches) monitored by Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) Big Data Research Institute, bank credit lines have begun to ease while only 18 banks loan servicers have been suspended temporarily.Rankings: Harbin decreased a mortgage rates for first-time homebuyers by 23 BP MoM; Huizhou was newly added to the top ten cities with highest first -home mortgage rate.In January 2020, among the ten cities with the lowest first-home mortgage rates, eight cities lowered their mortgage rates, while Haikou and Urumqi increased. Haikou is the only region in the ten cities that increased its mortgage rate for two consecutive months. Huizhou was newly added to these ten cities’ list with the average mortgage rate of 5.99% in January 2020 for first-time homebuyer. It’s ranked right after the Nanning, Suzhou and Zhengzhou, which has the rate higher than 6%. Accordingly, Xi'an was ranked out of top ten cities.



