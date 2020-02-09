THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2020
**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 3:30 p.m. At that time the House will reconvene to consider the nine bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (9 bills)
- H.R. 1494 – Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Homeland Security Partnerships Act, as amended (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security)
- S. 2107 – Protecting America’s Food and Agriculture Act of 2019 (Sen. Peters – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 5273 – Securing America’s Ports Act (Rep. Torres Small – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3413 – DHS Acquisition Reform Act of 2019 (Rep. Crenshaw – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 504 – DHS Field Engagement Accountability Act, as amended (Rep. Bacon – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 2932 – Homeland Security for Children Act, as amended (Rep. Payne – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4737 – Department of Homeland Security Climate Change Research Act, as amended (Rep. Clarke – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4432 – Protecting Critical Infrastructure Against Drones and Emerging Threats Act (Rep. Richmond – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4753 – Drone Origin Security Enhancement Act (Rep. Crenshaw – Homeland Security)
