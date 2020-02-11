Apollos University Dissertation Research Recipient of the Year: Dr. Jae Grant Maloney (DBA, 2018)

Dr. Jae Maloney Dr. Maloney, DBA Apollos University Logo

The Future of Virtual and Augmented Reality in the Airline and Travel Industry by Dr. Jae Maloney.

My Apollos doctoral degree is opening doors which are continuously leading to new possibilities.” — Dr. Jae Grant Maloney

GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Congratulations to Dr. Jae Grant Maloney. His Apollos University Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) dissertation research project , "The Future of Virtual and Augmented Reality in the Airline and Travel Industry", has been published in the Netherlands and is causing quite a bit of a stir.When asked what the Apollos University DBA program helped him achieve, Dr. Maloney stated, “The most important skill I learnt during my Apollos DBA program was the ability to objectively gather evidence, and create unbiased augmentation including the historiographical confirmation of facts”.The leadership at KLM, where Dr. Maloney is employed, recognized the importance of Dr. Maloney's findings and established the KLM XR LAB department within the company to continue the work he had started. Dr. Maloney is also presenting his findings on the “Future of the Travel and Airline Industry” with respect to AI (Artificial Intelligence) and XR (Extended Reality)” continually during Expos, at educational institutions and to many technical industry leaders (KLM AF, CAP, & Shell). He credits his successes on his focused research and states, “My Apollos doctoral degree is opening doors which are continuously leading to new possibilities.”Last year, he presented his dissertation research findings to Ph.D. students at the Indian institute of Technology ( https://www.iitm.ac.in ) and in particular explored the ethical and empathic possible consequences of AI and the effects of the 4th digital revolution for the next 5 years.Based upon his earned Apollos University Doctoral degree, Dr. Maloney was recently invited to judge and evaluate student papers during a TCS (India) Hackathon in Chennai, India where potential Ph.D. students were able to showcase the practicality of their research regarding their final approval to graduate.In June 2019, Dr. Maloney presented a keynote speech during the prestigious 5th International Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Conference ( https://philipprauschnabel.wixsite.com/arvrconference ) at the Universität der Bundeswehr München, Munich, Germany based on his dissertation. His keynote speech also included an updated vision of Industry 4.0 and the effect for the Airline and Travel industry again based on his Apollos dissertation and in line with the Framework of the conference titled “Changing Realities in a Dynamic World”. Dr. Maloney presented his dissertation research findings alongside other notable experts from many highly rated universities (i.e. Oxford) and leading industrial institutions (Microsoft) in today’s XR profession.Congratulations Dr. Maloney.



