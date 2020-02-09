Apollos University Winter 2020 Scholarship Program

Dr. Robin Westerik, Provost, announces 2020 Scholarship program. Scholarship Recipients Total Cost Apollos University Logo

Apollos University is committed to connecting individuals to career advancing knowledge.

We are dedicated to improving lives, to serving the local/global community, and to providing the highest quality education at an affordable tuition rate.” — Dr. Robin Westerik

GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apollos University is committed to connecting individuals to career advancing knowledge. In keeping with our vision and mission, Apollos is offering two scholarship programs, one specific to Montana residents and one available to students around the world. Apollos is offering 1 full (100%) and 2 partial (75% and 50%) tuition scholarship opportunities at all degree levels including (1) Associate of Science in Business Administration (2) Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA), (3) Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT), (4) Master of Business Administration (MBA), (5) Master of Science in Organizational Management (MSOM), and (6) Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA).The Apollos University Provost, Dr. Robin Westerik stated, “We are dedicated to improving lives, to serving the local/global community, and to providing the highest quality education at an affordable tuition rate to students who seek to increase their career advancement opportunities and enhance their leadership skills.” Winter 2020 Scholarship Program Scholarships• One 100% tuition scholarship for each listed degree program.• One 75% tuition scholarship for each listed degree program.• One 50% tuition scholarship for each listed degree program.• E-textbooks are also provided without cost for all awarded scholarships• Winners will be announced March 15th, 2020.Eligibility requirements for each program are as follows:2020 Apollos Scholarship Program1. Apply to the applicable degree program at https://apollos.edu/account/register.aspx and complete the online Orientation Program by March 1, 2020.2. Pay application fee and submit required paperwork to complete the application process by March 1, 2020.3. Complete and email a typed, 2-page, double spaced essay (Times New Roman 12 point font) describing “Why I want to study at Apollos University and what I plan to do after graduation.” Email completed essay to info@apollos.edu with subject line “2020 Apollos Scholarship” by March 1, 2020.2020 Montana Resident Scholarship Program1. Proof of Montana Residency2. Apply to the applicable degree program at https://apollos.edu/account/register.aspx and complete the online Orientation Program by March 1, 2020.3. Pay application fee and submit required paperwork to complete the application process by March 1, 2020.4. Complete and email a typed, 2-page, double spaced essay (Times New Roman 12 point font) describing “Why I want to study at Apollos University and what I plan to do after graduation.” Email completed essay to info@apollos.edu with subject line “2020 Montana Resident Scholarship” by March 1, 2020.For more information contact: info@apollos.edu



