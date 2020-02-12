Oklahoma Roofing Contractor All Out Roofing Adds Raise the Rank As Home Improvement Consultant

All Out Roofing

Chuck Magee founder of Raise the Rank has been hired to train All Out Roofing with new and state of the art client experience technics.

This new training from Chuck Magee & Raise the Rank will position our company to better serve our Oklahoma roofing clients and make sure our client experience is excellent. ” — Jon Giuliano

NORMAN , OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES , February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oklahoma based All Out Roofing hires nationally renowned construction and roofing consultant, Chuck Magee of Raise the Rank.Chuck Magee … Client Experience Coach … Industry Leader!The latest addition to All Out Roofing is a resident of Hammond, LA – Chuck Magee is a client nurturing expert and a top client experience trainer in the roofing industry. Magee and his digital agency, Raise the Rank have made record-breaking strides since his humble start as a home remodeler and have earned the title of an SEO expert and client experience trainer in the roofing industry.Magee first made his name on the internet with a suite of real estate websites. With a deep background in construction, it was a natural transition from real estate to working within the roofing and remodeling industry. Magee developed a roofing CRM called SSA, Store Share Access to aid his roofing clients like All Out Roofing’s efforts to improve their client experience.Josh Williams & Jon Giuliano-- owners of All Out Roofing-- have devoted over two decades to acquiring their vast roofing & remodeling knowledge and skills and have remodeled homes in Texas and Oklahoma. Their meticulous devotion to the roofing craft is one of the main reasons that All Out Roofing is known as the best Oklahoma roofing contractor in the state. All Out Roofing uses the best roofing materials like Owens Corning and employs experienced crews that ensure your new roof installation is excellent. All Out Roofing is an Owens Corning Preferred roofing contractor in the state of Oklahoma, and they have access to more training than other roofing contractors in Norman , Oklahoma City, and the surrounding areas in Oklahoma. All Out Roofing employees are constantly trained by Owens Corning and updated on new products, materials, and best roof installation practices. It is the most technically advanced roofing contractor in Oklahoma. "We have our own cloud-based client portal software system to track all aspects of our clients' roofing needs." This includes warranty information, shingle type, color, installation and project photos. Our Store Share Access, SSA mobile app enables All Out Roofing clients to have their very own client portal. This allows them lifetime access to all stored and cloud-based roofing information. Over half of All Out Roofing clients deal with insurance-related wind or hail damage and roof replacements. Our client portal provides the information whether you forgot the shingle color name or other important information related to your roofing job.Jon Giuliano states, "This new training from Chuck Magee & Raise the Rank will position our company to better serve our Oklahoma roofing clients." At All Out Roofing, we never stop trying to increase the experience our roofing clients have with us, therefore, the addition of Chuck Magee ensures that we will remain the best choice for all Oklahoma roofing needs.

All Out Roofing Client Video Review



