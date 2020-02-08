President João Lourenço meets German businesspeople

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 8 - The Head of State, João Lourenço, met last Friday afternoon, in Luanda, with more than a dozen German businesspeople.,

The businesspeople, who are part of the delegation of Chancellor Angela Merkel, who visited the country at the Angolan Head of State invitation, did not make any statements to press.

However, the businessmen representing companies linked to the electronics, telephony, mechanical engineering, solar energy equipment and other sectors, attended the Angola-Germany business forum.

The Angola-Germany Economic Forum, which brought together more than 180 national and foreign businesspeople, was presided by President João Lourenço and Chancellor Angela Merkel as well.

Angola and Germany signed last Friday four cooperation agreements in the fields of air transport services and technical and professional training.

Therefore, on the same day, the Angolan Head of State and the German Chancellor reaffirmed their interest in deepening economic cooperation between the both States.

