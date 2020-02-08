Bill on companies recovery forwarded to Parliament

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 8 - The draft law approving the Legal Regime for Companies Recovery and Insolvency has been forwarded to the Parliament, following the assessment made on Saturday by the Cabinet Council. ,

The law establishes legal mechanisms necessary for the recovery of loan and for the declaration of insolvency of a group or person in an economically difficult situation and mechanisms to declare imminent insolvency.

The final communiqué of the session led by the Angolan President, João Lourenço, states that the referred mechanism aims to allow the satisfaction of creditors' interests, the maintenance of employment, preservation of economic activity and social role.

The legal tool also seeks to eliminate legal, institutional and procedural bottlenecks that provide a less attractive business environment.

The approval of this document is an important step enabling to adjust the present legislation, which is no longer adapted to the reality of the country and allow improving the business environment through the restructuring procedures of economically viable companies, reads the document.

