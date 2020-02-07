Hoyer Statement on White House Firing of Lt. Col. Vindman

“Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is a hero for standing up and speaking the truth, knowing it might cost him retaliation from this corrupt commander-in-chief. His removal from the White House was nothing more than an act of retribution, an intrusion against the nonpartisan nature of our military and federal service. I hope Republicans will join in a bipartisan condemnation of this attack on our military personnel.

“I am shocked that the President would also take punitive action against Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman. Firing him smacks of the kind of behavior seen in a foreign dictatorship, where entire families are targeted when an insecure regime seeks to sow fear and stifle dissent. Lt. Col. Yegveny Vindman did nothing to merit such mistreatment. Neither did his brother.

“This, of course, is hardly the first time President Trump demonstrated his disdain for military service and the patriotism it represents. He has denied the heroism of American prisoners of war. He denigrated the sacrifices of a Gold Star family. He lied about the wounding of American troops in Iraq. He pardoned a perpetrator of war crimes the military sought to punish and remove from the ranks. And he consistently takes the word of foreign dictators over the brave men and women of our intelligence services, who serve on the front lines alongside their uniformed compatriots to keep America safe.

“By now the President’s mistreatment of those under his command surprises no one. But it ought to appall every single American. Such behavior stands in sharp contrast to the actions of Lt. Col. Vindman, a man whose courage we all should emulate, and his brother, who has also been a faithful and effective servant to our nation.”