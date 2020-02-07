Economy Weekly: Week of February 3, 2020

The Majority Leader’s Office is now sending a weekly e-mail highlighting economic statistics and news that Members can use as they discuss the state of the economy and how House Democrats are working to spur economic growth, support job creation, and raise wages for the people.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “…Promises made, promises broken. During his presidency, Mr. Trump has announced ambitious plans with abandon: growth of ‘4, 5, 6 percent,’ a tax cut that would raise workers’ wages significantly and new trade policies that would again make the United States a manufacturing powerhouse. None of those things has happened. To get his tax cut passed, for example, his Council of Economic Advisers claimed it would add $4,000 a year to the average American’s paycheck. Instead, the average household’s tax cut was a mere $930, and as noted, real wages have barely budged. His promised investment boom fizzled quickly; capital expenditures by businesses have been declining in real terms.” - Steven Rattner [The New York Times, 2/05/20]

STAT OF THE WEEK: Revisions to the previous jobs report change the overall picture. “The revisions showed that employers added 514,000 fewer jobs in 2018 and early 2019 than initially reported, mostly consistent with preliminary figures released last summer. That’s the equivalent of wiping out more than two months of job growth at recent rates, although hiring caught up a bit later in 2019 — by the end of the year, the gap between the original and revised figures had narrowed to about 400,000 jobs.” [The New York Times, 2/07/20]

ECONOMIC NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED